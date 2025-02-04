The Rangers forward scored a stunning solo goal on his debut for the German second tier club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rabbi Matondo has broken his silence on a “tough” season at Rangers after making an early statement by scoring a stunning solo goal on his debut for Hannover 96 at the weekend.

The Wales international, who endured an injury-plagued first half of the campaign at Ibrox, moved on to the German second tier outfit last weekend before netting in a 2-2 against Hamburg on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old winger, who joined Rangers from Schalke for around £3 million, signed for Hannover on an initial loan deal which could become permanent in the summer - although various reports in Germany have suggested that hinges on promotion back to the Bundesliga this term.

Matondo was praised for his “exceptional” attributes by club chief Marcus Mann after being unveiled as a Hannover player and he couldn’t have asked for a better first outing for his new side after a spectacular run and finish in the 79th minute.

Introduced at half-time, Matondo picked the ball up wide on the left before jinking between two defenders and curling into the far corner of the net. But his stunning individual goal was not the match-winner, with hamburg fighting back to claim a late equaliser six minutes from time.

Taking to social media after the game to reflect on his move to Hannover, Matondo admitted he has faced a variety of different “obstacles” so far this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote on Instagram: “Shame not to get all 3 points in the end but great support from the travelling fans. See you all next week. On a personal note, delighted to get my first minutes & goal in @hannover96 colours. Great moment for me and my family.

“It’s been a tough season so far not gonna lie with all types of obstacles thrown my way but I guess that’s life at times."This is why I trust God to guide me through all the good and bad. Gods timing is always perfect.”