Hannover 96 sporting director has detailed the “exceptional” qualities Rabbi Matondo will bring to the German second-tier club

Hannover 96 sporting director Marcus Mann has outlined the “exceptional” Rabbi Matondo qualities that has left him convinced the Rangers ace can bring the German club success.

The Welsh international has made the move to the German Bundesliga 2 side on loan for the second half of the season with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Matondo has played only eight games for the Light Blues this term due to a combination of injury troubles and a lack on consistency. He now returns to familiar territory having gained previous experience of playing in the country with Schalke prior to joining Rangers in the summer of 2022.

And Hannover chief Mann is confident the 24-year-old will offer a major attacking threat as he cited the winger’s speed, acceleration, dribbling ability and long-range shooting prowess as some of his most potent strengths.

He told the club’s official website: “Rabbi has received an excellent football education, took his first steps in professional football at a very young age and has steadily developed himself and his game over the course of his career.

“He brings skills that will give our squad more variability and depth. His speed and acceleration are certainly exceptional. He also stands out for his dribbling, he has a good drive towards goal and can also be dangerous from a distance.

Speaking for the first time as a Hannover player after putting pen to paper, Matondo insists leaving Rangers for a return to Germany felt like the right move as he gets set for a fresh challenge.

He commented: “During my time at Schalke, I had a lot of contact with Salif Sane, who told me a lot and only positive things about Hannover 96. So I already knew a lot about the club before our first conversation and while we were talking, I had a feeling that 96 was a great fit.

“It’s a big club with an exciting team and really good conditions - just looking at the stadium. I’m really looking forward to playing here. I’m very motivated to do my part to ensure that we have a really successful second half of the season and are in the race for the top spots until the end.”

A Rangers statement on Thursday night read: “We can confirm that Rabbi Matondo has joined Germany side @Hannover96 on loan, subject to international clearance. The winger, who signed for Rangers in the summer of 2022, will spend the remainder of the campaign with the Bundesliga 2 side, with an option to make the move permanent. Everyone at Rangers wishes Rabbi all the best for his loan.”

