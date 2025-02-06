'Wouldn’t surprise me' - Ally McCoist in bold Rangers managerial verdict

Rangers saw the Liverpudlian head out the exit door back in 2021

Rangers won 4-0 at home to Ross County last time out in their last Scottish Premiership clash. Ianis Hagi scored twice against the Staggies, whilst James Tavernier and John Souttar also got themselves on the scoresheet.

The Gers are sat in 2nd place in the table behind Celtic. They are 13 points behind their rivals in the league.

Rangers are back in action this weekend in the Scottish Cup. Philippe Clement’s side lock horns with Queen’s Park in the fifth round on Sunday.

Ally McCoist in Rangers return prediction regarding Steven Gerrard

Ally McCoist has said it wouldn’t surprise him if Steven Gerrard returned to Ibrox. He has said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if Steven Gerrard came back to Ibrox. He’s obviously held in really high regard by the supporters because of the league title he won, and his next job is going to be vitally important for him.

"Things haven’t gone according to plan for him after he left Rangers. A little bit like Frank Lampard going to Coventry – his next appointment was really important to him as well, so we’ll see what Steven ends up choosing to do with his career.

“I think at this moment in time however, the majority of Rangers fans have accepted that Philippe Clement has been given the backing of the board. In fairness to him, there’s been a steady improvement in performances and results – they did really well to finish in the top eight of the Europa League table, particularly given the strength of some of the teams that they played.

“Having said that, some of the performances away from home have been completely unacceptable. They’ve been really poor in some games.”

Steven Gerrard latest

Gerrard has been linked with a shock move to Carlisle United recently, as per a report by the Daily Mail. However, they have now turned to Mark Hughes.

The former Liverpool and England man is available at the moment following his recent exit from Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. He is now weighing up his next move in the game.

As a player, the Liverpool-born man was a key player for his local side and went on to play 710 games for the Anfield club in all competitions, chipping in with 185 goals. He then retired in 2016 after a final spell at LA Galaxy. Gerrard has since delved into the managerial world and started out at Rangers and later went on to win the title during his days in Glasgow.

After leaving Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard has recently said: “I leave with great respect for the club and the country. I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season.

"From the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture. Overall I have learnt a lot and it's been a positive experience personally and for my family as well."