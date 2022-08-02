Rangers man attracting English interest, Celtic recommended ‘quality’ player

The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Tuesday.

Both Rangers and Celtic will be battling it out for top spot in Scotland again this season.

The Glasgow pair have both began the new 2022/23 campaign with a win.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs today...

Rangers youngster a wanted man

Rangers youngster Ross McCausland is reportedly attracting interest from England.

The midfielder has recently had a trial with Dutch club De Graafschap.

Football Insider report League Two pair Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale want him now.

New club for last season’s loan man

Aaron Ramsey has found himself a new home following his loan spell at Rangers last season.

The Wales international spent the second-half of the past campaign at Ibrox after being given the green light to leave Juventus.

He has now been snapped up by OCG Nice and will be playing his football in the south of France.

Former Celtic ace recommends target

Ex-Celtic player Charlie Nicholas has recommended a possible target to his former club.

He believes the Hoops need to further bolster their defensive department.

In his column with the Scottish Daily Express, the centre-back has said Arsenal’s Pablo Mari would be ideal for the Glasgow outfit:

“The player I would try and get would be Pablo Mari at Arsenal. The Spaniard is experienced, is naturally left-sided, is a real presence and is a good, good player.

“The fact he is at Arsenal and had previously been at Manchester City shows the sort of quality Mari has. I know he has had loan spells at both clubs but he was out at Udinese last season and that again shows the level he is at.”

Kyogo sets target

Kyogo Furuhashi has been a hit since making the move over to Scotland.

He fired 20 goals in all competitions last term and has set his target for the new campaign.