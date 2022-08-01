The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday.

Both Celtic and Rangers have started the 2022/23 season with a win.

The Hoops beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Celtic Park.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side won 2-1 away at Livingston.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both Glasgow clubs today....

Defender latest

Stephen Welsh, who scored Celtic’s first goal of the new campaign, has been linked with a departure over recent times.

The centre-back has risen up through the club’s academy.

In a latest update regarding his situation, Sky Sports have reported that Toulouse have ‘ended’ their pursuit of him and are moving onto other targets now which is a boost to the Hoops.

Hatete latest

Ange Postecoglou substituted Reo Hatete after 66 minutes against the Dons.

The midfielder was seen clutching his jaw as he went off.

Speaking after the game, his boss provided this update on his situation, as per The Celtic Way: “He copped a couple of hard knocks, to be fair. He was a bit sore after the game.”

Middleton opens up about exit

Glenn Middleton has admitted it was the right time to leave Rangers last week.

The former Norwich City man has left the Ibrox club for fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

He has opened up above move, as per The Courier: “I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I got at Rangers but there comes a time when you need to push on and that time is now. I’m very proud of my time there.

“Maybe sometimes I don’t realise that I was only 18 when I was doing what I was doing — playing in Europe and starting for Rangers in the Premiership. Not many 18-year-olds can say that.

“However, I can’t just say that for the rest of my career. I need to move on and show everyone why I was in that position in the first place.”

Goldson on contracts

Connor Goldson has refused to put pressure on teammates Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent to sign new deals.

The key pair are facing uncertain long-term futures with the Gers.