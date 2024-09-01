Rangers' James Tavernier (L) and Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action | SNS Group

A former Ibrox favourite delivered his brutal verdict of James Tavernier’s performance against Celtic

Rangers endured another unhappy visit to Celtic Park on Sunday as they slumped to a dismal 3-0 defeat - but the performance of one player in particular has been heavily criticised by an Ibrox favourite.

Ibrox skipper James Tavernier’s display epitomised his side’s struggles in Glasgow’s East End, with the Light Blues defensive stalwart evidently struggling to contain the threat of Hoops winger Daizen Maeda throughout the clash. And that didn’t go unnoticed by former Gers striker Billy Dodds who unleashed a fiery rant live on BBC Sportsound.

Assessing the 32-year-old right-back’s contribution, Dodds certainly didn’t mince his words after watching his old club fall five points behind their arch rivals after only four Premiership games played.

Rangers Cyriel Dessers reacts after his side concede a second goal | SNS Group

On Tavernier’s first-half performance, Dodds admitted: “Rangers just could not sustain their positive start. And that's down to Celtic, they have been devastating and brutally ruthless. Rangers went into panic mode. It's the biggest roasting I have seen Tavernier take from Maeda in a long time - and that is not just because of the goal.”

The Gers captain was left red-faced at full-time and Dodds packed no punches in a brutal takedown of the defender, adding: “He has had one of his worst days, Tavernier, there is no doubt. Since the goal, he's got that head-loss. He's been spun so many times, he doesn't know when to deepen. He's rushing his passes now, too. He's a beaten man.”

Goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor ensured Celtic returned to the league summit on goal difference. And a hugely disappointed Dodds stated: “It’s not good enough (from Rangers). I know it’s difficult because Celtic are a very good team - they are in such a rich rein of form and they play with confidence, pace and energy.

“Rangers had a spell from 10 minutes in the first-half and a wee spell in the second half, and some late chances, but it’s too little too late. On this evidence, and you only hope the new signings will affect that, but there is a huge difference between the two.”