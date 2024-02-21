Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has joined Cruzeiro on loan.

Jose Cifuentes is still dealing with paperwork issues as he bids to start afresh after time at Rangers.

The Ecuadorian midfielder joined the club last summer from LAFC. He arrived from the MLS as a highly-rated star but he did not shine under Michael Beale who brought him in, or current manager Philippe Clement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He slowly fell out of favour under the Belgian and has now joined Brazillian side Cruzeiro on loan. At the end of the 12-month agreement, Cifuentes could make the move permanent, having made 20 appearances for Rangers with two assists.

Arriving alongside Lucas Villalba, boss Nicolás Larcamon admits both are still struggling with paperwork problems. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel, as both could debut this weekend against Pouso Alegre.

Larcamon said to Globo: "Lucas and Cifuentes have issues with paperwork, bureaucracy, which is not precise. But I think by the end of next week they will be ready to be cast.

"Physical part) too. There is a time synchronization between the bureaucratic part and the two players need a week of work to be part of the team."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is also said that both players are going to be arriving at the club with 'starting' status. However, Cifuentes is 'less accelerated' in the process of getting up to speed for his debut in Brazil.