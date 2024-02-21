Rangers midfielder in transfer limbo as Ibrox exit runs into 'issues' amid new club timeline
Jose Cifuentes is still dealing with paperwork issues as he bids to start afresh after time at Rangers.
The Ecuadorian midfielder joined the club last summer from LAFC. He arrived from the MLS as a highly-rated star but he did not shine under Michael Beale who brought him in, or current manager Philippe Clement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He slowly fell out of favour under the Belgian and has now joined Brazillian side Cruzeiro on loan. At the end of the 12-month agreement, Cifuentes could make the move permanent, having made 20 appearances for Rangers with two assists.
Arriving alongside Lucas Villalba, boss Nicolás Larcamon admits both are still struggling with paperwork problems. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel, as both could debut this weekend against Pouso Alegre.
Larcamon said to Globo: "Lucas and Cifuentes have issues with paperwork, bureaucracy, which is not precise. But I think by the end of next week they will be ready to be cast.
"Physical part) too. There is a time synchronization between the bureaucratic part and the two players need a week of work to be part of the team."
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is also said that both players are going to be arriving at the club with 'starting' status. However, Cifuentes is 'less accelerated' in the process of getting up to speed for his debut in Brazil.
He is still getting up to speed with his new teammates having arrived later than Villalba. The other high-profile departure from Rangers this winter was Sam Lammers, who's on loan at Utrecht.