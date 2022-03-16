Rangers manager praises Ryan Jack as midfielder returns to Scotland squad

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised midfielder Ryan Jack, following the midfielder’s selection for the Scotland squad.

Jack has missed large parts of the 2021/22 season with various injuries, but the Dutch manager said it was “very positive” to have him back in the squad.

He said: “You want your players to be available for games. We had to miss him for a long time this season through injury. You can see his performances and what he brings to the team, which is very positive for me.

“To have him back in the squad, for me it’s good, it’s good for the team. His performances are really well in the last week.”

Ryan Jack is back in the Rangers squad for the Premiership fixture against his former club Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

van Bronckhorst was speaking to the media ahead of Rangers Europa League last 16 clash with Red Star Belgrade, with the Ibrox side taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg.

Scotland squad

Scotland boss Steve Clarke announced his latest squad this week, with Jack among those selected.

Clarke said it was “brilliant” to have Jack in the squad - a sentiment that van Bronckhorst echoed during his press conference.