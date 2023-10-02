Steven Davis has been placed in interim charge of Rangers following Michael Beale’s sacking but will he be in the dugout on Thursday night?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers have begun their search for a new permanent head coach following the sacking of Michael Beale on Sunday evening.

Club icon Steven Davis, who made over 250 appearances for the club and lifted silverware ten times, has been placed in interim charge of the side. He will be assisted by Alex Rae, Steven Smith, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart and the new temporary coaching set up are expected to be in the dugout for the first time on Thursday as they travel to Aris Limassol in the UEFA Europa League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, this has thrown up some questions as to whether or not Davis can in fact be named as head coach for European ties. The issue was brought to light this season by Rangers’ Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts who had to make changes to their own coaching set up (on paper at least) to comply with UEFA regulations.

Former Gers striker Steven Naismith is the Jambos’ head coach but does not hold a UEFA pro coaching licence, meaning he is not permitted to manage a club competing in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League. The Edinburgh club circumnavigated this by naming him Technical Director while Frankie McAvoy, who does hold a UEFA Pro Licence, was named head coach and things quickly returned to the normal set up once they were eliminated from continental competition.

Like his former Ibrox teammate, it is understood that Davis does not hold a pro licence but it has been confirmed that this will not be an issue for the time being. That is because the rule does not apply to interim managers and only to permanent appointments.