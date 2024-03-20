The fixture was launched by Rangers legend Lee McCulloch and former Manchester United star Wes Brown

Manchester United and Rangers will face-off for the first time in over a decade this summer, as the two sides head to Scottish Gas Murrayfield for a glamour pre-season friendly.

Following last year’s hugely successful spectacle at the home of Scottish Rugby, which saw Manchester United beat French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in front of nearly 50,000 supporters, the ‘Red Devils’ will return to Edinburgh on Saturday, July 20th ahead of their pre-season trip to the United States.

The fixture also marks the first time United have met Rangers since 2010, when a late Wayne Rooney penalty at Ibrox gave the Premier League giants a 1- 0 aggregate win in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. McCulloch, who played in that match for Rangers, was present at the launch of the fixture alongside former Manchester United and England defender Wes Brown, who was an unused substitute on that occasion.

A general view of Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Reflecting on the previous meeting between the two sides former Scotland and Rangers midfielder McCulloch said: "I remember it like it was yesterday, playing United in 2010. While the result didn’t go the way we wanted, it was a brilliant occasion, and a powerful representation of the strength of both sides as powerhouses in their respective nations.

"Rangers are, once again, vying for top spot in the Scottish Premiership and Manchester United remain one of the leading sides in global football. Scottish Gas Murrayfield, the home of Scottish Rugby, is one of the most famous sporting venues in the world, so it seems only fitting to have such a thrilling fixture hosted there."

United will then jet out to America where they will face Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 27th and Liverpool in South Carolina on August 3rd.

Speaking after the fixture announcement, Wes Brown - who made over 200 appearances for United - stated: "Two of the biggest clubs in British football coming together in the Scottish capital is one of those can’t-miss occasions for any football fan. Last year, when United faced Olympique Lyonnais, the fans' support was fantastic, and I am sure, alongside the Rangers’ fans, the atmosphere at this year’s game will be incredible."

Manchester United director, John Murtough, said: "United v Rangers is one of those must-see fixtures that any fan of football would want to watch. Bringing together two of the UK’s most highly decorated and respected teams, the match will not only provide entertaining and exciting football for our fans, but also a strong and competitive opponent to kick start the squad’s preparation for the season ahead."

Scottish Rugby’s Director of Stadium Development & Operations, Mark Laidlaw, added: "We are excited to be able to welcome Manchester United back again for a second consecutive year and also Rangers to Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Being the largest stadium in Scotland, it is great to bring more world-class sporting and music events to Edinburgh again this summer. We look forward to hosting both teams for what will be a fantastic occasion."