Rangers confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash vs Dundee at Ibrox Stadium on its 125th anniversary

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox Stadium on its 125h anniversary.

Aiming to bounce back from their Premier Sports Cup final defeat on penalties to rivals Celtic, the Light Blues return to league duty aiming to narrow the gap at the top of the table with just two points separating them and second-placed Aberdeen.

The visitors, Dundee, occupy seventh place having managed just one win from eight away league games this season. Ton Docherty’s side lost at Hearts last weekend and have failed to record maximum points on their 11 previous visits to Glasgow.

What has attacker, Nedim Bajrami said?

“We know everyone was disappointed (last week) and everyone saw it was a clear penalty. We had a meeting about it, but it’s gone now and we’re moving forward. We have done a great job in the last couple of weeks, every player is growing, and we need to keep going like that.

“I think everyone has to learn from it, but we don’t need to speak too much about it as it’s gone now. We have a lot of games in the next weeks and months and we need to be ready for Dundee. I think we played a good game against Celtic and we created more than them.

“We need to keep going like that and grow game-by-game because it will be a different game against Dundee. We need to keep going. We’re a strong team and are mentally strong, so we’re looking forward. It’s back to the league now and we’re looking forward to playing in front of our fans to celebrate 125 years of Ibrox.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership encounter in Govan...

Rangers starting XI (4-1-4-1):

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Dujon Sterling, Robin Propper, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin; Mohamed Diomande Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane; Danilo.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Nedim Bajrami, Kieran Dowell, Leon Balogun, Ross McCausland.

Dundee starting XI (3-4-2-1):

Trevor Carson (C); Ryan Astley, Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron, Finlay Robertson, Billy Koumetio, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Mohamed Sylla, Antonio Portales.

SUBS: Jon McCracken (GK), Harrison Sharp (GK), Ethan ingram, Curtis Main, Simon Murray, Sean Kelly, Sammy Braybrooke, Julian Vetro.