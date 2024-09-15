Rangers' Tom Lawrence had several chances to kill the game vs Dundee United | SNS Group

The attacking midfielder was the Rangers hero at Tannadice with his seventh minute strike enough to seal maximum points

Tom Lawrence has praised his Rangers team mates for digging in when it was required to claim maximum points against Dundee United - but reckons he had more than enough chances to “kill off the game”.

The Ibrox side recorded an important 1-0 victory over the Tangerines at Tannadice on Sunday, with the attacking midfielder converting the only goal of the match after just seven minutes after a delicious dink over goalkeeper Jack Walton.

The 30-year-old was pleased to help Philippe Clement’s side get back to winning ways in Tayside, but admitted he should have bagged more than one goal.

Rangers' Tom Lawrence dinks the ball over Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton for the only goal of the game | SNS Group

He told Sky Sports: “Big result, it’s been a long international break. But I thought it was a good performance and we dug in when we needed too and in the end got the three points. I should have killed off the game with the chances I had but I am just happy for the lads that we got the three points.

Discussing his match-winner, the Welshman added: “Yeah, a little ricochet and I saw the keeper coming out, so I just went for a little dink and it was nice to get a goal.”

Team mate John Souttar spoke of the importance of registering clean sheets on their travels as he delivered his post-match verdict on the 90 minutes, admitting: “It was (hard-fought). We probably made it difficult for ourselves in the second half.

“I thought we were good and in the ascendency during the first-half, we moved it well and got our attacking players on the ball. Second half we didn’t create as much but it’s important in away games like that we keep a clean sheet. We know that we’ve got the quality to score goals. We’ve got a lot of games now until the next international break, six or seven so we’ve got to go and build momentum. We’ve got our own good habits, get everyone together and start getting wins on the board.”