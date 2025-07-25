How to keep up to date with this weekend’s pre-season action between Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Rangers will host their final pre-season match of the summer this weekend before the new Scottish Premiership campaign kicks into gear.

These games have given new manager Russell Martin the chance to consider his options to field the best possible side when they open up their league season against Motherwell on August 2nd.

Rangers will enter the fixture in high spirits, following their recent 2-0 win over Panathinaikos in Champions League qualifying. The second leg of the clash comes after their meeting with Boro, as the Greek giants wait to host them in Athens.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s game against the EFL Championship side, who will be pushing for a chance at promotion this season.

When is Rangers vs Middlesbrough?

Rangers will host Middlesbrough on Saturday, July 26th at Ibrox. The action will kick off at 2pm BST.

Can I watch Rangers vs Middlesbrough on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be televised this weekend but you can still watch the action live via a livestream.

Rangers vs Middlesbrough livestream

You can access the Rangers vs Middlesbrough action live from a RangersTV stream. Find out more about how you can subscribe via the official website here.

What is at stake for Rangers and Middlesbrough this season?

Rangers will be looking to vastly improve on their run in the Scottish Premiership last season. After a tricky string of inconsistent results, the Gers finished a hefty 17 points adrift of champions Celtic, who will be once again defending their title.

The Hoops have won 13 of the last 14 Scottish top flight titles and Rangers are eager to close the gap on their Old Firm rivals and give the fans a trophy chase to get excited about. Under new ownership and management, the mood is building as Rangers prepare to return to action.

As for Middlesbrough, promotion to the Premier League will be the club’s mission. Last season, Boro finished just four points shy of the play-off places in the Championship table. Sunderland joined Leeds United and Burnley as the three promoted teams following their play-off victories over Coventry and Sheffield United.

Russell Martin comments

Reflecting on his side’s win over Panathinaikos Martin praised his players and the way they have adapted to this new era at the club.

Two superb goals from Academy graduate Findlay Curtis and debutant Djeidi Gassama lit up the second half and swung the result in Rangers’ direction, giving the manager a lot to think about as he prepares for his first Scottish Premiership season in charge.

“They tried so hard to do the things that we’re asking them to do and I’m really proud of the players for that,” Martin told RangersTV.

“We started the game really well, then had a few tricky moments, but everyone stuck together which we’re going to need.

“We needed a couple of big moments from Jack [Butland] which hopefully we won’t always need and the big man delivered when he had to. We then had a few big moments ourselves and I’m really delighted because the lads ran so hard.

“There was a bit of tension in the first half, which is to be expected when they’re being asked to do a lot of new things.”

