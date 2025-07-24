He is now at Nottingham Forest after time at Rangers but could move to Newcastle United.

A former Rangers transfer chief is set to be offered a key Newcastle United role as exiting Nottingham Forest rolls into view.

Clubs north and south of the border have plenty of people working hard behind the scenes on transfers. Sporting directors are often the heads of recruitment chains, and Ross Wilson was no different at Rangers. He operated in that role during the reigns of Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and latterly Michael Beale before taking up the same post at Nottingham Forest.

That work at Ibrox has not gone unnoticed as according to the Athletic, Wilson is wanted to fill the vacant Newcastle United sporting director slot. The Toon are heading for the Champions League but Paul Mitchell is moving out of the sporting director role and his replacement is needed, with the ex Rangers and current Nottingham Forest man identified as target number one.

Ross Wilson to Newcastle United latest

Reporting states: “Newcastle United are expected to choose Nottingham Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson as their preferred candidate for the vacant sporting director role. The search for Paul Mitchell’s replacement has been ongoing with former Arsenal assistant sporting director Jason Ayto interviewed but it is anticipated that Wilson will be offered the position.

“The 41-year-old has a good relationship with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who is involved in the process along with majority shareholders, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and co-owner James Reuben, which is thought to count in his favour. PIF have also been aware of Wilson for several years, including interest when he was sporting director at Rangers between 2019 and 2023, in which time the club won their first league title for a decade and reached the Europa League final.

“Wilson helped take Forest back into European football for the first time in 30 years last season but the Newcastle job would be another step up in a career that started off at Falkirk before spells with Watford, Huddersfield Town, Southampton and Rangers. His profile as a sporting director who creates a strong club culture and builds the infrastructure needed to support a manager is also seen as being a good fit for Howe who is hands-on with recruitment and football matters. No official approach has been made to Nottingham Forest yet. The sporting director role at Newcastle has been vacant since Mitchell officially departed on June 30, less than 12 months after being appointed as Dan Ashworth’s successor.”

What Rangers said about Ross Wilson

Upon his exit from Ibrox, then-chairman John Bennett said: “I would like sincerely to thank Ross for his enormous contribution to the development of Rangers both on and off the pitch. While we have enjoyed silverware and excellent European progress during his time, his legacy will be the development of the Rangers Training Centre into a top-class environment, and the integration and success of our women’s programme."

Wilson added: “I would like to thank the players, led superbly by captain James Tavernier, and the manager Michael Beale, as well as all those who have come before them in the three and a half years I have spent at Rangers. I would like to thank Douglas Park, Stewart Robertson and the Board for their support. I wish John Bennett - a true Rangers man - a successful chairmanship. This is a great club, and there are so many reasons for Rangers to face the decades ahead with optimism and pride. Thank you for your support. I wish everyone associated with Rangers nothing but the best for the future.”