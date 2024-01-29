Rangers midfielder 'not keen on' Turkey transfer exit after loan move with £2m option to buy 'accepted'
The Gers are keen to off-load the Ecuadorian international after just SIX months but a loan move to Rizespor has been plunged into doubt
Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes' potential loan move to Rizespor could be OFF with the player reportedly "not too keen" on a switch to Turkey.
The 24-year-old Ecuadorian international, who was former boss Michael Beale's final summer signing, has made 20 appearances for the Ibrox side but only six league starts. He has been unable to secure a regular starting spot due to the impressive form of John Lundstram and Dujon Sterling, while Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack have recently made their comeback from injury.
The Gers accepted a loan offer for Cifuentes at the weekend following the recent arrival of Mohamed Diomande to add further competition in the middle of the park, and it was understood the Turkish Super Lig club had a £2million option to buy at the end of the season.
That deal looked to be moving closer following a round of talks and the ex-Los Angeles star was expected to travel to the Black Sea city of Rize to apply the finishing touches to his move - but it has now emerged that Cifuentes is reluctant to make the switch.
According to Derek Clark of the Rangers Review, the player is "not too keen" to leave Ibrox this month for Rizespor, who are pushing to secure European football this term. Other unnamed clubs in South America and Europe have also displayed an interest.
Cifuentes hasn't featured under Philippe Clement since being substituted at half-time in the 3-2 Europa League final group stage win over Real Betis in mid-December, five days after he was sent off for a reckless challenge during a Premiership victory over Dundee.