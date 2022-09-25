Rangers missed out on summer deal and Celtic ‘keen’ to strike contract

Latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Sunday

Rangers return to the action next weekend away at Hearts as they look to build on their win against Dundee United last time out.

Celtic, on the other hand, have a home clash against Motherwell.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Rangers missed out on summer deal

Rangers were reportedly interested in Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke over the summer.

The attacker has been on the books at the Olympiastadion since 2017.

According to German news outlet Bild, the Gers were keen on landing him in the last window but failed in their pursuit of him.

Former striker scores on debut

Ex-Rangers forward Jason Cummings has scored on his international debut for Australia.

He now plays Down Under for A-League side Central Coast Mariners and found the net in their 2-0 win over New Zealand this weekend.

Postecoglou latest

Celtic are apparently ready to tie down boss Ange Postecoglou to a new deal.

The Australian guided the Hoops to the Scottish Premiership title in his first year.

According to Football Insider, the Glasgow side are ‘keen’ to extend his stay amid links to the Premier League.

Striker injury worry

Postecoglou has a new injury worry regarding Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The striker has apparently picked up a thigh problem on international duty with Greece, as per a report by Glasgow Live.