The former players have been left debating what comes next for Rangers and Philippe Clement.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A debate on Philippe Clement’s Rangers future sparked disbelief from a pair of ex-Ibrox players - as another had a madcap theory over how he’s stayed in the job.

The Belgian is under immense pressure at the Light Blues ahead of Sunday’s Premiership match with Hearts. A 1-0 loss to Championship side Queen’s Park was the final straw for some fans as Scottish Cup hopes faded in embarrassing fashion at home against lower league opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already 13 points behind Celtic in the league and losing the Premier Sports Cup final, despite Europa League progress, has some fans ready to say goodbye to Clement. Former Rangers pair Gordon Dalziel and Derek Ferguson have debated the topic on Open Goal.

A widely discussed topic of conversation around Rangers sticking with their man is the financial costs of parting company, but their former striker isn’t having that. Dalziel started: “Here's the big thing for you, right? This is the one that does my head in. Everybody now is saying, can't afford to sack him, right? Brilliant, OK, can't afford to sack him, heard all the nonsense.

“What happens if he goes the next six games and loses? Will they still say I can't afford to sack him. No, they'll sack him, right? They'll sack him. So, this, the can't afford to sack him is nonsense, right? Because if he went another four, five, six games and lost them all, he's out the door, he's getting sacked.”

The question was then put over why Rangers on that basis are not pulling the trigger on the under-fire gaffer. Ferguson then had a tongue-in-cheek theory in the madcap realm to assess the situation. The ex-midfielder responded: “He must be a hypnotist or something. He must be hypnotising that board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sparked some laughs but former Scotland forward James McFadden wonders what Clement has actually been left to work with by the board. He added: “ They've obviously slashed the wage bill massively. And it looks like it's all been about cutting costs.

“So, is he working... I'm not saying he's doing a good job at all. Does he know what he's meant to be doing? He's the one that's always fronting it. He's the one that talks about having to let this player go, bring in youth players.

“We're not hearing that from anybody else over this is the direction the club's going.”