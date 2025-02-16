A round-up of the latest headlines from Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping to pull off a huge upset in Germany as his side take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League play-off encounter.

The Hoops were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in Glasgow , but ended the game on a high with a deft headed goal from Daizen Maeda to set up a nervy second leg at the Allianz Arena. It’s still a mountain to climb in Munich next week, but the Hoops can head into the reverse with great hope after a persistent and exuberant display against Vincent Kompany’s star-studded team.

Meanwhile, Rangers amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Philippe Clement will look ahead to an away trip against Hearts as they look to put the demons of a shock cup exit to Queen’s Park to the back of their minds. Ahead of a big afternoon of Premiership action, we take a look at the leading headlines from both Old Firm clubs.

Ex-England star left mesmerised by Celtic atmosphere

Former Manchester City defender and England international Micah Richards was left in awe at the Parkhead crowd as he soaked up the atmosphere during Celtic’s home match with Bayern Munich.

Richards, who was working as a pundit for CBS Sport, waxed lyrical about the vociferous Celtic crowd in an appearance on the Rest is Football podcast with England greats Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker.

One moment in particular that captured his excitement was the incredible rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, Richards recalled: “Oh my gosh, you know the You’ll Never Walk Alone? It’s just… before the scenes were amazing. Normally when you’re at the ground you can feel it, but even just being in the studio. Normally when you plan to come, you’ll talk over it. We just didn’t talk through it, we just let us all listen to it, and it was just mesmerising.”

The 18-time England international praised Celtic’s start to the game and highlighted an area where the Hoops could get some joy in the second leg. He added: “As for the game, Celtic started really well. They had a goal disallowed for a player in an offside position and you’re thinking okay, this Bayern team, you can get at them.

“I’ve told you this all season, they’re so good going forward but Upamecano has always got a mistake in him. But then Bayern grew into the game and started to control it a little bit, quietened the crowd and then there was only one team that was really going to win it. Celtic had a little bit of a fight back in the second half.”

Rangers loanee earns huge praise after strong start

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has expressed his delight at the form of January signing Kieran Dowell and describes the Rangers loanee as the exact type of character that he wants in his team. Dowell has scored one goal in three appearances at League One level for the Blues and also played the full 90 minutes in a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle where he held his own against Premier League opposition.

The 27-year-old is already looking like a coup at third-tier level and has been described as an ‘excellent’ addition at St Andrew’s by his manager, who explained: “He is coming from Rangers having not played much at all and then coming and suddenly having to play a lot. He is lasting the games really well.What has impressed me most is his work ethic. I think he has got the creativity, the skill, the craft we were looking for.”

Dowell is a central attacking midfielder by trade, but his defensive prowess and workrate have also been labelled as qualities by Davies. He added: “You can see that from the outside but what you don’t see is what the character is like. Does he work hard? Does he take information on? Whether he is a team player.You only get to see that when you work with someone and he is all that – he works for the team, runs, covers a lot of distance, very diligent.

“I have given him four, five defensive jobs – everyone he has been switched on to. For me, that is excellent because these are the type of players I want in the team.”

Rangers, who were kicked out of the Scottish Cup shortly after Dowell’s exit, are looking for a reaction when they take on Hearts in their next Premiership encounter.