Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers can get closer to Celtic if something akin to what’s happened at Wrexham unfolds.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been told they need the Hollywood factor like Wrexham have to get closer to Celtic, as investment at Ibrox is discussed.

The Light Blues are working away in the transfer market and have made one signing in defender Rafael Fernandes from Lille on loan. Signing primed and ready talent isn’t something that clubs in Scotland have the luxury of doing all too often, with Rangers opting for projects such as Jefte and Hamza Igamane instead with hopes of a tasty profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a model Celtic have adopted with great success, which alongside Premiership title wins and Champions League money, has taken them away from their domestic rivals in a financial sense. The chat of cash within the SPFL has been discussed on Go Radio.

Host Paul Cooney asked Rangers hero Billy Dodds about the fact that his ex-club are in need of a cash injection with the gap to Celtic widening. Dodds was then asked if he could see someone coming in to help the Light Blues out in their mission to get back to former glories, and pointed to the developing story in England’s League One.

Wrexham have risen back to the EFL and are pushing for the Championship under the ownership of Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. And he believes Rangers need their Hollywood heroes like Wrexham have managed to benefit from.

The former striker said: “It'd be great if it was coming off TV, but the best chance Scottish clubs have now is Champions League, and you have to be doing well, but that all comes down to the finance of what calibre player you have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then they come into the club and then you do well, and you get rewarded from Champions League money, and then you can maybe build on that, or it takes something just like fresh, something different. That is, as you see, Wrexham, a movie star.”