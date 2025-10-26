It’s more bad news for Scotland and Everton defender Nathan Patterson on the injury front while Celtic legend Paul Lambert has spoken about fan protests.

Celtic and Rangers both return to action today after mixed fortunes in the UEFA Europa League earlier this week.

Danny Röhl will take charge of his first domestic match as Gers’ head coach as Kilmarnock head to Ibrox. Unquestionably the biggest game of the round will be at Tynecastle though where Celtic could fall eight points behind league leaders Hearts if they are beaten by their hosts.

Away from the action on the pitch in Scotland, there has been yet another injury set back for a former Rangers defender which will be tough news to take for his club as well as the Scotland national team. Meanwhile, a Celtic legend as commented on the recent fan protests and how they might be affecting the players.

Everton defender suffers another set back as ex Rangers man’s injury nightmare continues

Former Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has been ruled out with injury until the middle of November. That means he will almost certainly miss Scotland’s crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures away to Greece and at home to Denmark on the 15th and 18th of next month respectively.

Everton head coach David Moyes said: “Patto has plantar fascia tear in his foot which he picked up in an under-21 game against Bradford. It is probably going to keep him out for a couple of weeks. He’s also had a little issue with his hernia so we are going to get it tidied up while he’s out with his planta fascia.”

Patterson has had horrendous luck since leavening Ibrox for the Merseyside club back in 2022. His £11 million move was seen as an opportunity for him to kick on with his career and really establish himself as Scotland’s first choice right back.

However, he has been limited to less than 50 first team appearances in as he approaches the four year anniversary of his move to Everton in January. A serious of injuries as well as changing managers and falling in and out of favour at the Toffees has severely held him back but, still only 24-years old, he has earned 23 caps for the national team and impressed when fit.

Celtic legend says fan protests affecting players

Celtic legend Paul Lambert was recently asked how concerning he felt the issues between the Celtic supporters and the board really are and if they could be resolved. The Champions League winner believes the actions of the fans is ‘unlike them’ and could be having an affect on the players.

In an interview published by our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News, where he also commented on a potential title challenge from league leaders Hearts, Lambert said: “The players have to look at themselves, they’re not getting results at this moment in time. You can only hide behind transfers and things like that for long enough.

“It’s very unlike the Celtic fans, I have to say, because they are really loyal to the club and the team. But I think with what’s happening, the players are getting affected by it a little bit, but that shouldn’t really come into play. It should be about getting the job done and whatever happens off the field happens.

“So is it having a detrimental effect? I think it is yes. But these things should be the furthest thing from your mind as a player. The delays in the game against Dundee with fans throwing things on the pitch, that is an easy excuse to hide behind as well. That’s the beauty of being a Celtic player, you have to hit the standard that fans expect. When you win, that will blow over, but because they got beat it almost becomes a crisis.

“If the team sat down in the dressing room and spoke about what’s going on, they would know themselves that they’re not performing to the level that a Celtic player should.”

