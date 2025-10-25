Reactions from the latest Celtic and Rangers Europa League results this week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers were unable to get the Danny Rohl chapter off to a positive start after a disappointing defeat in the Europa League.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has joined the Light Blues following the dismissal of Russell Martin. Rohl has the tough challenge of turning Rangers’ dismal season start around. Both Rangers and Celtic were in Europa League action this week and will return to their Scottish Premiership fixtures at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are due a tough clash against league leaders Hearts on Sunday, before Rangers host Kilmarnock at Ibrox. Ahead of their respective matches this weekend, we’ve rounded up the latest match fall-out from the last few days.

Rangers spark ‘absolute shock’ after Europa League defeat to Brann

Rangers’ performance woes continued on Thursday as they plummeted to the bottom of the Europa League following a 3-0 defeat to Brann. Their third defeat of the tournament was Rohl’s first match in charge but he was not set for a winning start to his tenure.

Rangers managed just one shot on target during their visit to Norway as concerns regarding the team’s ability continue to linger. Dissecting the Gers’ performance against Brann, Alan Brazil described the match result as an ‘absolute shock’ while on air with talkSPORT (via Ibrox News).

“There was only going to be one winner – and it wasn’t Rangers,” he continued. “If you’re a Rangers fan, I’m not sure how you would have watched 90 minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Parlour replied: “It’s a big job. You’re not going to judge Danny Rohl yet. He’s got the same players and he’s got to get his idea over.”

Chris Sutton hails ‘top class’ Celtic star in Europa League win

Celtic have been praised for their win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League this week. Despite losing both Kelechi Iheanacho and Alistair Johnston to injuries early on in the first half, the Hoops edged out a 2-1 win over the Austrian champions, who were reduced to ten men after 70 minutes.

Celtic are currently 21st in the Europa League standings and in contention for a place in the qualification play-offs as things stand. After the match, Chris Sutton took to social media to reflect on the performance and praised Arne Engels for his efforts.

“Good performance tonight. Still lack a cutting edge. Losing Johnston and Iheanacho early on another blow but credit where credit is due and it should have been far more comfortable. A tiny step in the right direction. Engels delivery top class tonight. Sunday will be a real test.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops return to league action this weekend when they face leaders Hearts on rival soil.

Read next: Rangers told of three signings that must be made in January amid glaring issue and two departments that match Celtic