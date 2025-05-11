The Ibrox club are reportedly ‘pushing’ to appoint the current Real Madrid assistant coach as their new permanent boss

Rangers have stepped up their managerial search in recent days and are reportedly ‘pushing’ to appoint current Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti - son of Carlo - as their new permanent boss.

Sky Sports international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio broke the news on Sunday morning, while also claiming that Ancelotti Jnr is also on the radar of Italian side Como, if their current head coach and Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas is to depart the club this summer.

Highly-sought after coach Ancelotti has recently declared he wants to carve out his own legacy in the game rather than stay in his father’s shadow. He holds a degree in Sports Science and has formed a formidable father-son coaching duo over the years, with the 35-year-old known for his significant contribution to training strategies.

Ancelotti - a former AC Milan youth player - previous made the caution decision to snub a role at Premier League outfit Everton during Carlo’s spell at Goodison Park, admitting at the time he needed to gain more coaching experience.

However, he is now demanding high standards alongside his dad at La Liga giants and European heavyweights Madrid. And it now appears Ancelotti Jnr could be ready to embrace a new challenge by imprinting his own mark on football management.

Rangers ‘show interest’ in son of legendary boss Carlo Ancelotti

According to well respect Italian football journalist Nicolo Schira, Ancelotti Jnr is a man in demand. He informed his 342k followers on X: “#RangersFC and two Spanish clubs have shown interest in Davide #Ancelotti as coach for the next season. #transfers.

It comes as renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ancelotti Snr will leave Real Madrid to take charge of the Brazil National Team this summer. He will quit the Santiago Bernabeu as the club’s most successful manager in history, winning 15 major honours including three UEFA Champions League titles during his reign.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the man who will reportedly replace him at Los Blancos. An update provided by Romano on the negotiations between Ancelotti and Real Madrid read: “Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will part ways with formal exit steps to follow after El Clasico. It’s over.

“No issues on extra-season salary as Ancelotti never created any problems on that. The Italian coach will get a huge farewell as legend and then... Xabi Alonso in.”

‘Davide is incredible: prepared, serious, a great person, like his father.’

Javi Martinez, who previously worked under both Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, described his son as the ‘secret weapon’ behind his continuing success in the dugout.

In an intriguing interview last year, he explained: “The evolution process never stops and it is more difficult to adapt for older coaches. Davide completes Carlo and helps him understand the evolution of football. Davide is incredible: prepared, serious, a great person, like his father.”