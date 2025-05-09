Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘wildcard’ German boss appears to be open to a Sheffield Wednesday exit this summer - could he be on his way to Ibrox?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl has dropped a major hint that he will leave Sheffield Wednesday in the summer - and already knows his next destination amid speculation that he could be in line to be the next Rangers manager.

The US consortium led by American health tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and backed by 49ers Enterprises have already been laying the foundations for next season as they close in on being handed the keys to Ibrox. Appointing a new permanent boss will be first on the agenda with in-demand German Rohl’s odds of landing the hot seat starting to tumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old, who began his coaching career at RB Leipzig, is reportedly the Bundesliga side's shortlist as well as attracting interest from Leicester City and Southampton. He opened the door to a Hillsborough exit in his final press conference after the end of the Championship season following a 1-1 draw with Watford.

And Rohl has now hinted that his time in Yorkshire is nearing an end, despite being under contract until 2027. Rangers’ new owners have been pressing on with plans to pinpoint Philippe Clement’s successor, with 49ers technical director Gretar Steinsson now accelerating the process as he prepares to draw up a shortlist of potential candidates.

Rangers managerial candidate nears Sheffield Wednesday exit

He told Kicker amid a quickfire press tour in his homeland: “Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. And yet, I also know that getting the final nod requires good work, the right people who believe in you, and timing. If all of that comes together, I might have the chance to return to the Bundesliga in the summer, or to return to the Bundesliga right away.

“But it could go in a completely different direction. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear. There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now.”

Danny Rohl outlines preferred next destination

In a second German interview, the former Bayern Munich assistant boss the door remains open for a crack at Champions League football, with Rangers eyeing a place in the league phase of the competition via the qualifying rounds.

The 36-year-old told RB Live: “I grew up with the Bundesliga, but the Premier League is also a dream. I’m currently very excited to see what happens this summer. If both sides are convinced that you’re the right coach, then there’s nothing wrong with even taking the step to a Champions League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I may have only been a head coach for just under two years but I’ve been involved in football for a total of 16 years. As an assistant coach in Leipzig, Munich, and at the German FA, I’ve had the privilege of coaching great players.

“I have won the Champions League, coached at a World Cup, and experienced a Premier League relegation battle with Southampton. That’s a package that gives me a lot of confidence that I’m ready for any challenge, as long as both sides are convinced of each other.”

Managing in Europe’s elite competition could prove the final selling point the 49ers can use to tempt Rohl to Ibrox in the summer.