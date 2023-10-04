All the latest news surrounding Rangers’ search for a new manager following the sacking of Michael Beale.

Rangers are still searching for a new manager after parting ways with Michael Beale earlier this week. Beale had a generally positive impact on the Gers, but he could not prevent a disappointing start to the season for his side, who already sit seven points behind leaders Celtic, and the club were keen to prevent further damage.

The search is already underway for a new boss, with Rangers vowing to take their time. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding the managerial search at Ibrox.

Three shortlisted

Glasgow World reported earlier this week that Rangers had amassed an early three-man shortlist for the job. Frank Lampard, Kevin Muscat and Chris Wilder were the first three on the list, though Rangers have taken an open posture, willing to cast their net wide to include other candidates.

Those three names are currently at the top of their list, with Lampard looking to bounce back from disappointing spells with Everton and Chelsea, while Wilder has been out of work since leaving Watford following a short-term stint. Former Rangers and Millwall star Muscat is an up-and-coming manager who has recently won a title in Japan.

Lampard ‘talks’

TeamTalk have reported that Rangers have already held talks with Lampard. Rangers are likely to take their time over an appointment, but with Lampard available, it would be no surprise if preliminary talks have already been held.

The Gers may be an attractive prospect for a manager like Lampard given how Steven Gerrard furthered his managerial career at Ibrox. The report claims ‘positive’ talks have already taken place, with Lampard willing to make the move North should he get the offer.

Warnock tip

Simon Jordan has tipped Neil Warnock to get the Rangers job during his latest TalkSPORT appearance.