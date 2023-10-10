Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some bookmakers have suspended betting on who will become the next Rangers manager following a 'flurry of bets' backing former Genk and Monaco coach Philippe Clement to be named as Michael Beale's replacement.

The Ibrox club sacked Beale just over a week ago following a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen which left the Glasgow outfit seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table. Clement had emerged as the odds-on favourite in the last 24 hours despite John Eustace being linked as a contender following his departure from Birmingham City.

However, as reported by Glasgow World, Kevin Muscat, Clement, Scott Parker and Pascal Jansen were on the final shortlist ahead of interviews and Clement now appears to be the leading candidate.

The 49-year-old was targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab but Al-Riyadiah report that Clement is set to snub the Saudi club in favour of a move to Rangers. It is claimed the Light Blues' board have offered strong incentives to the Belgian for winning the league, cup and qualifying for the Champions League.

Nicolas Raskin has already given his seal of approval as he believes Clement would be a “good fit” for the vacant position if offered the job.

Raskin said: “I don’t know (Clement) personally but he did very well with the two teams he had in Belgium. And he also did incredibly well at Monaco. So let’s see what happens in the future. Would he be a good fit here? Yeah, I think he’d bring some clarity and an attacking style, so I think he’d be good.”

