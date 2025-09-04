A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers news post-Deadline Day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers will have some time to breathe and digest the fallout from the summer as the Scottish Premiership takes a brief break over the international break.

The dust is still settling from a chaotic transfer window but focus is shifting to Scotland as they prepare to take on Denmark and Belarus in their upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the first clash at the weekend, we’ve taken a look at some of the headlines following a dramatic summer transfer Deadline Day.

Premier League club ‘agree deal’ for Rangers midfielder

Rangers have agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest for rising star Blaine McClure. The Premier League club will reportedly bring the midfielder in on an initial loan deal, with the view of making the move permanent in the future.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that an announcement of McClure’s arrival at Forest is ‘expected imminently’, once everything has been finalised between the two clubs.

McClure is regarded as an ‘exciting young talent’ at Ibrox and by many in his native Northern Ireland as well. Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their ranks for the 2025/26 season as they set their sights on Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Midlands side enjoyed a strong run in the Premier League last campaign, challenging in the top four for most of the season. However, a dip in form saw them fall away from the Champions League spots and they finished seventh in May.

Forest’s result was a huge improvement from previous seasons, having struggled since their promotion in the bottom half of the table. The Reds battled relegation during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 terms but turned it all around last season and hope for more of the same this time round.

Ireland manager praises Adam Idah Celtic exit

Celtic completed the Deadline Day sale of Adam Idah amid ongoing interest shown by Swansea City. The Hoops agreed a £7 million deal for the striker’s exit and his national team manager is pleased with the transfer.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson spoke about Idah’s exit ahead of his side’s World Cup qualifying clash with Hungary this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow international and striker Chiedoze Ogbene also completed a Deadline Day transfer as he joined Sheffield United on loan from Ipswich Town. Hallgrimsson sees both moves as beneficial for the two players in question and the pair are both very pleased with the outcome of their transfer windows.

“I've discussed with both of them, they're really happy with their moves. Our wish, of course, is that they will have a lot of playing time and do well at their clubs. I think it's good moves for them both, considering their talks with their previous clubs,” the Ireland boss said.

“I guess, in a hope, it will be a positive move and they will be playing on a consistent basis.”