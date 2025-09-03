Celtic have reportedly pushed to try and land a former Leeds United striker.

Celtic have reportedly made their move to sign a striker formerly of Leeds United, in a bid to ease their forward crisis.

Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a one-year deal after ripping up his Sevilla contract, but he is merely a replacement for Adam Idah, who headed for Swansea City. Kyogo has still not been fully replaced after leaving in January and outside Iheanacho, inexperienced pair Shin Yamada and Johnny Kenny are what boss Brendan Rodgers has to call upon.

The Herald have claimed that Patrick Bamford is now in their sights. He is available for free after ending his time at Leeds United last month, reports stating: “Celtic have made contact with former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford over a potential move to Glasgow.”

Why Celtic could still sign Patrick Bamford after Kelechi Iheanacho deal

While a deal for the Nigerian international is over the line, that does not necessarily mean that Bamford’s move is left dead in the water. Rodgers was asked directly ahead of the Rangers game last week that if Idah were to go, would he be looking for two strikers. He simply replied “ideally, yeah,” before drawing a wry smile and moving on to another question near the end of his presser.

So that leaves the door open for Bamford to make the switch to Glasgow to fulfil Rodgers’ demand, after a lamented summer window at Parkhead. Cash could possible be the issue in this deal, as it is claimed that the experienced English striker was pocketing a hefty wage at the recently promoted Premier League club.

Agent Jon Newsome, a BBC Radio Leeds pundit, said on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: “I’m sure Patrick is devastated, but I bet there is an element of relief. He’s had injuries, a bit of stick, and now he’s got a fresh start. I do believe he was on monster money. I understand why the club let them go.”

What Patrick Bamford said about Leeds United exit

Bamford said as he departed Elland Road: ““As many of you will have seen, my time at Leeds United has come to an end. I arrived here in 2018 a young lad and looking for a new challenge, and I found a new home here in Yorkshire. The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community.

"As in any walk of life, there have been challenges, and we've had our ups and downs as the song goes, but I've always felt strongly connected with both fans and the community. But as I leave here, I'm a married man to my beautiful wife, Michaela, and we have two beautiful girls who were born here in Yorkshire.

“Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently, it's all a little bit too raw to reflect on immediately, but I think in the years to come and further down the line, I'll look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy, pride and be super happy with what I've achieved and the fact that I was able to wear this number nine shirt in front of you guys for this many years."