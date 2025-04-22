Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United secured promotion to the Premier League in the 49ers second full year of majority ownership

Rangers fans were given a taste of the success that could come at Ibrox next season as they watched the San Francisco 49ers Group achieve their goal of guiding Leeds United back into the promised land of the Premier League after two seasons at Championship level.

Leeds won in style with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Stoke City to showcase their quality. However, they had to sit through the full match between Burnley and Sheffield United before getting their promotion confirmed. In the end, Burnley ran out 2-1 winners against the Blades which means Chris Wilder’s side will have to settle for the play-offs while the Clarets and Whites fans can party knowing that they will be playing in the big time this season.

It may not seem relevant to matters in Glasgow but it in fact comes as a big boost to the long-running takeover saga which is expected to be finalised by late May.

Rangers receive fresh takeover boost

Yesterday GlasgowWorld reported a significant breakthrough in negotiations - and now another big hurdle has been cleared for the 49ers.

Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers consortium have already sealed the 51 percent they need to get the takeover finalised and are currently waiting on the legal side of proceedings to be completed.

Leeds' escape from the second tier is good news for Rangers and their incoming owners as it helps smoothen the process of the ongoing takeover.

Sun Sport explains that EFL rules are stricter than the Premier League when it comes to multi-club ownership, so had Daniel Farke's men been staying down for next season, a delay at the very least to Gers' takeover could have happened. This in turn would have had a follow on effect on transfer business and the timescale Rangers had to complete their rebuild, with a proposed budget of £25m in the pipeline for the new head coach.

What does the future hold for Rangers?

Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership just once since returning to the top-flight in 2016. That title came in 2020/21 under Steven Gerrard when the Light Blues finished an entire season unbeaten while picking up a staggering 102 points.

Since then, however, things have been much different for Rangers, who have struggled to get near Celtic on the domestic stage, particularly this season with a 15 point gap separating the two clubs.

The 49ers arrival could spark a changing of the guard in Scotland or at the very least ensure a much more competitive title race than the one fans experienced this season.

Recruitment of course, will be paramount to the team’s hope of success next season, while there will also be great spotlight on who the American businessman decides to put their trust in on the managerial front.

Steven Gerrard is one of the names linked while there’s even some speculation over a shock move for Jose Mourinho in the summer after he praised the passion of the Scottish Premiership and the Glasgow people.