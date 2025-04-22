Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

49ers Enterprise are edging closer to their takeover of Rangers

Rangers fans are looking ahead to an exciting summer transfer window which is expected to be spearheaded by the new ambitious hierarchy of the 49ers Enterprise.

The Gers have won the league just once in the last decade and are looking to reclaim the title from fierce rivals Celtic, who are on the brink of securing a fourth consecutive league title and potentially a third consecutive Scottish Cup as they square off against Aberdeen in the final at Hampden.

Europe has been Rangers’ saving grace this season but even that adventure has now come to a halt after a 2-0 defeat against a superior Athletic Bilbao side on the night.

The 49ers will have enjoyed watching on as Rangers eliminated the likes of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce while also enjoying famous nights earlier in the competition against Nice, FCSB and Malmo among others. But their true long-term ambition will be to get Rangers dining at Europe’s elite table this season while adding much-needed silverware to the trophy cabinet after a grim period in the club’s recent history.

49ers offer £25m incentive to new manager

Rangers’ new manager will be given a summer budget of around £25m to strengthen the first team squad and add vital quality to bridge the gap between the Gers and Celtic.

Football Insider explains the new owners will wait until at least the end of the season before appointing a new manager while the reports adds that they intend to spend big on new recruits to send out a message of intent to their rivals.

Rangers reached the quarter-final of the Europa League and the final of the Scottish League Cup but were eliminated in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park while currently sitting 15 points behind Celtic in this year’s title race.

Andrew Cavenagh & 49ers take big step towards takeover

Sun Sport understands that Andrew Cavenagh and the San Francisco 49ers have secured the required shares to buy Rangers football club. The American consortium - having now acquired 51 per cent are in a position to complete the takeover by the end of May if everything goes to plan.

It means Sandy Easdale’s shares won’t be required to get negotiations over the line after earlier claims suggested that the former investor would be needed to help facilitate a deal that had been stalling behind the scenes. It's understood that any announcement of the takeover remains weeks away but work on the legal processes are ongoing.

In the meantime, the search for a manager continues to take centre stage but one boss that’s unlikely to be appointed is Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The former Netherlands international famously led the Light Blues to a Europa League final and a Scottish Cup triumph in 2022 but believes his time with the club is now over despite wishing the team the best of success. He explaiend on TNT Sport: "No. For me, that book is closed. Maybe as a fan, but no."