Beaton pointed to the spot twice during Rangers vs Celtic

Chris Sutton has labelled referee John Beaton as ‘embarrassing’ after his decision to award a penalty to Rangers in Sunday’s dramatic Old Firm derby with Celtic.

The reigning Premiership champions looked set to take a major step towards retaining their title after taking a two-goal lead into half-time thanks to an early strike from Daizen Maeda and a penalty from Danish international Matt O’Riley.

However, Rangers were handed a route back into the game when Beaton awarded a penalty ten minutes into the second-half after initially showing a yellow card to Fabio Silva for simulation.

However, Rangers were handed a route back into the game when Beaton awarded a penalty ten minutes into the second-half after initially showing a yellow card to Fabio Silva for simulation.

The on-field official was called to the pitchside monitor for a VAR review of the decision and Beaton opted to award a spot kick after deciding Alistair Johnston had made contact with the Portuguese forward. The decision brought a furious response from Sutton, who also accused on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers star Silva of cheating.

Speaking on Sky Sports coverage of the game, the outspoken former Hoops star said: “This would be embarrassing if they awarded a penalty. He is already on his way down and you shouldn’t be awarded for cheating. It has to be sufficient contact, a clear and obvious error, of course it isn’t.

“The more you watch it the more you see he has dived. It’s an embarrassing climbdown from John Beaton it really is.”

