Rangers are coming under pressure and their boss is no different.

Philippe Clement’s mentor claims the Belgian turned down head-spinning money before joining Rangers.

The Belgian is coming under pressure at Ibrox after a 3-0 defeat to Celtic last weekend, having failed to beat the Hoops since arriving in Govan. His team are five points behind the champions after four games and furious fans met Clement and his side at Ibrox after woe in Glasgow’s east-end last week.

Johan van Rumst, who won the Belgian league alongside Clement at Genk and Club Brugge, backs Clement to turn things around and has made a claim over some Saudi Arabian cash he turned down. He told the Daily Record: “I saw there were not so many people who were there when the bus arrived back at Ibrox.

“But of course a result like that hurts. It hurts, because I know he is working day and night on getting this team back on track. Philippe isn’t just a coach who is in this for the money.

“He had the chance to go to Saudi Arabia before joining Rangers where he could have made maybe five times the money he has now. But that's typical for him because he likes to work in a team where we can rebuild it and put his ideas in. Of course, if you come back after a game and the fans are angry, that hurts you. But Philippe had that with Brugge a few times too.

“He worked there for like 20 years as a player, as a coach so he knows sometimes there will be critics. That's normal, that's the life of a manager, but he just wants to help the team to get out of this situation.

“He's working very hard for that, I know that. If the fans are unhappy, then Philippe is smart enough to say, ‘OK, that's normal, that's the emotional reaction’. He will just focus on getting them back on side, like he did last year when they all loved him.”