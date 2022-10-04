Rangers currently trail 1-0 at the break in their Champions League meeting with Liverpool at Anfield and fans have voiced their opinions on the performance so far on social media.

The Premier League side have been dominant throughout the contest with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exquisite free-kick after eight minutes separating the sides.

Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has been in inspired form for the visitors, keeping his team mates in the tie after making a number of impressive saves during the opening 45 minutes.

The veteran stopper has denied Darwin Nunez on three seperate occasions and will know he is in for another busy second half.

The Light Blues will know they must keep possession of the ball a lot better and must aim to get their full-backs of Borna Barisic and captain James Tavernier involved further up the pitch.

Here’s how some Rangers fans have been reacting on Twitter.

@TripodLeague - “Showing them too much respect. Aye they are an amazing team and levels above us in every single area but we need to rise to the occasion. It’s passing us by the now. Severe lack of composure. McGregor saving us from a cricket score.”

@Jack1872rogers - “Why are we sooo negative? It’s a joke man.”

@petera1872 - “Getting beat, outclassed and outplayed of Liverpool is no disgrace but the thing annoying the life out of me is how easy we are making it. How many times are we just giving possession away often under no pressure? Tillman a passenger & shocked he started.”

@CF3Loyal- “ For all of Liverpool’s possession, good play and chances created it is still only 1-0. We are not out of the game, yet, thanks to Allan McGregor. We aren’t pressing enough, whether that’s personnel or tactical I expect changes. A big 45 ahead.”

@Gazrfc72 - “Missing that extra midfielder so when we win the ball but it’s almost impossible to keep it. Still well in this game somehow... need to be more positive going forward.”

@rsutherland959 - “No doubt the difference in quality, but canny be constantly playing stray balls when we’re up against this class, too much panic passing, settle it down.”

@ScottishGers - “Allan McGregor has been phenomenal, the only reason we aren’t 5-0 down. On defence, we are staying back and never pressuring. Borna Barisic looks like he’s terrified of Salah and just keeps backing off and on attack nobody runs to give passing options.