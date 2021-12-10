Giovanni van Bronckhorst extended his unbeaten start as Gers manager to five games

Rangers ended their Europa League group stage campaign on a positive note after claiming a well-earned point against unbeaten French outfit Lyon in the Groupama Stadium.

The Light Blues had already sealed their place in the knockout stages last month as runners-up behind the Ligue 1 giants but they still managed to prevent the runaway Group A leaders from completing a clean sweep of victories.

Scott Wright’s deflected first-half opener was cancelled out by Calvin Bassey’s own goal to secure a creditable share of the spoils.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made six changes to the side that thrashed Dundee 3-0 on Saturday but there was no place in the matchday squad for strike duo Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala.

Lyon, languishing 19 points behind PSG having conceded 25 goals in their domestic league, outclassed their opponents during September’s reverse fixture but their recent frailties reflected their first-half display.

Kemar Roofe clipped the outfit of the post early on, while Ianis Hagi and Borna Barisic both registered shots on target before Wright broke the deadlock after 41 minutes.

The home side made a bright start to the second half and were back on level within three minutes of the restart when teenager Rayan Cherki’s cross took a wicked deflection off Bassey before nestling in the net.

Lyon began to turn the screw with substitute Tino Kadewere posing a dangerous threat and Gers defender Nathan Patterson’s mistake in stoppage time almost cost his side a draw.

The full-back’s dallied on the ball and presented Kadewere with a shooting opportunity but goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin made a superb save.

Rangers can now look forward to Monday’s draw where they will meet one of the eight Champions League dropouts in the play-off round next, with teams such as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund a mouth-watering possibility.

Other potential opponents include: RB Leipzig, Porto, Sheriff Tiraspol, Atalanta, Sevilla, Zenit St. Petersburg.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side performed:

JON McLAUGHLIN - 7

Displayed good composure on the ball and solid handling throughout. Could do nothing to prevent Bassey’s own goal but made important save to deny Slimani late on and Kadawere with the last kick of the ball

NATHAN PATTERSON - 6

Earning his fifth start of the season. Mature performance but almost cost his side a point with heart-stopping error in stoppage time which allowed Aouar to race through on goal and pick out Kadewere but shot was well saved

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

Gifted possession away cheaply to Ekambi in the first half but settled down from then on and didn’t put a foot wrong. Marshalled physical presence of former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele well

CALVIN BASSEY - 6

His biggest test to date and won the majority of his aerial battles but clumsy positioning saw ball deflect off him past McLaughlin for Lyon’s equaliser. Brought ball out from the back confidently and helped drive his team-mates up the pitch

BORNA BARISIC - 7

Seems to have improved his performance levels under Van Bronckhorst. Hesitation allowed youngster Cherki to win ball back and send ball across which Bassey diverted into his own net

GLEN KAMARA - 7

Very intelligent player. Showed great close control before rolling ball back for Wright to break the deadlock. Replaced at half-time to keep him fresh for important run of fixtures

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 6

Decent overall performance but slack in possession on occasions. Playing in a deeper lying midfield role, he enjoyed a positive start but faded out the game in the second half

IANIS HAGI - 5

Back in his favoured central role but struggled to make an impact. Execution was poor all night before being subbed off after an hour.

SCOTT WRIGHT - 8

Returned to the side for the first time under new boss. Took his opportunity to impress by scoring tad fortunate opener via a slight deflection, which wrong-footed the Lyon goalkeeper. Looked a threat when in possession and almost got a second with impressive driving run. Made way for Arfield in second half

RYAN KENT - 7

Had the beating of Lyon’s inexperienced right-back throughout but tired in the closing stages. Clever pass in build-up to Wright’s goal and looked lively in the first half

KEMAR ROOFE - 6

Not afraid to try his luck from distance in this competition. Saw long-range effort clip outside of the post but struggled under pressure from the Lyon backline. Subbed with 18 minutes remaining

SUBS

STEVEN DAVIS - 6

Brought on at half-time for Kamara and saved his team a point with goal-line clearance late on

SCOTT ARFIELD - 3

Replaced goal scorer Wright on the hour mark but struggled to dictate in midfield as Lyon turned it up a notch. Booked

JUNINHO BACUNA - 2

Came on for Hagi in a double change after 60 minutes but produced a few sloppy mistakes and has still to set his Ibrox career alight

JOE ARIBO - 4