Steven Gerrard’s side remain firmly in contention for second spot in Group A

Ianis Hagi rescued a vital point for Rangers as they drew 1-1 with Brondby in Copenhagen to move level with second-placed Sparta Prague in Group A.

The Danes had yet to score in the group, but they were gifted a slender leader right on half-time when defender Leon Balogun headed into his own net.

Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard introduced Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent, who was making his first appearance in seven weeks after recovering from a hamstring injury, ten minutes into the second half.

That proved an inspired decision as playmaker Kent slipped a pass through for Romanian international Hagi, who finished off a well-worked move to claim a precious share of the spoils.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how Steven Gerrard’s side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR – 6

Could do nothing to prevent the Brondby goal on the stroke of half-time but produced a brilliant save to deny Kevin Tshiembe from point-blank range and marshalled his box well.

JAMES TAVERNIER – 7

The captain was caught out of position on a few occasions in the first-half but started the move that led to Rangers equaliser and made some vital interceptions.

Rangers captain James Tavernier (right) closes down Brondby striker Mikael Uhre during the Europa League match in Denmark. (Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

CONNOR GOLDSON – 6

Doesn’t appear to be at the level he achieved last season. Took a while to settle into the game but improved gradually after the break and made a few important blocks.

LEON BALOGUN – 4

Won’t want to see his calamitous own goal again in a hurry. Positioning all wrong as the ball ricocheted off his face into the net. Fired straight at the keeper when presented with a chance to make amends for his error.

BORNA BARISIC – 5

Back in the side after missing the Gers past few games through injury. The Croatian has been guilty of a few defensive lapses in concentration this season but started brightly by sending across a couple of excellent deliveries but tired after the break and was hooked midway through second half.

STEVEN DAVIS – 6

Decent showing once more from the ever-reliable Northern Ireland midfielder. Started well and found plenty pockets of space in the middle of the park. Continued to drive his team-mates forward in second half.

GLEN KAMARA – 6

Not at his best and gifted possession away too cheaply in the first-half but improved in the second half. Tidy enough on the ball and supplied a ranger of clever passes.

SCOTT ARFIELD – 6

Confidence high after a brilliant display against Motherwell on Sunday and looked a threat early on. Slipped a terrific pass in behind the Brondby defence for Joe Aribo to latch on to and produced a goal-saving block before coming off after 55 minutes.

JOE ARIBO – 6

The Nigerian has arguably been one of Steven Gerrard’s most consistent performers over the past month, but he faded out of the game somewhat following a positive start. Hagi’s equaliser helped spark him back to life.

FASHION SAKALA – 5

Fresh from an impressive hat-trick against Motherwell, the Zambian striker still has a lot to learn if he is to make a name for himself on the European stage. Dragged a first-half effort wide and was subbed in second half and his hold up play needs to be better.

ALFREDO MORELOS – 5

Picked up an early booking after three minutes but the Colombian had the ball in the net moments later only to see his header correctly chalked off. Had a few half-chances before being replaced.

SUBS

KEMAR ROOFE – 4

One of three subs to appear early in the second half and had a couple sights of goal without making them count.

IANIS HAGI – 7

Superb finish for the equaliser from a player who has delivered often on this stage for Rangers

RYAN KENT – 8

Provided the spark required to ensure Rangers took something from the game as he picked out Hagi for a crucial equaliser

JUNINHO BACUNA – 4

Came on for Davis after 70 minutes and looked lively

CALVIN BASSEY – 4