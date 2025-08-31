Here is how we rated the Rangers players up against Celtic in the first Old Firm of the Premiership season.

Rangers played out a dire 0-0 against Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the Premiership season.

John Souttar had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half during a match of little quality. Just two shots on target were registered by Celtic and none by Rangers, who only had a pop at goal on four occasions, as both sides toiled following midweek disappointment in the Champions League. Rangers have started the season with four draws and their next league game after the international break is Hearts at home.

The stakes couldn’t have been much higher for the Light Blues, and their head coach in particular. Russell Martin was taking heat on all fronts after three wins from his opening 10 games, compounded by a 9-1 aggregate embarrassment off Club Brugge in the Champions League, and bombing key midfielder Nico Raskin out of his squad for this had split opinion. Large sections of the support were already backing an early exit for the ex defender, so going into the international break winless from four league games with defeat to the arch enemy came loaded with the potential of striking a knockout blow to his tenure.

With new signing Bojan Miovski leading the charge in attack, Rangers started the better of the two, front footed and aggressive. But a ropey error where Jack Butland and Nasser Djiga narrowly avoided calamity at the back sparked flashbacks of the defensive woe Rangers have experienced already this weekend.

Souttar nodded home to ease tension, James Tavernier’s cross bravely nodded home by the defender, but VAR intervened to rule it out. From there, quality diminished as the game turned into a slug fest, both sides throwing hands but missing with every swing. While they weren’t being troubled by Celtic, Rangers weren’t hurting their opposition either.

In a week where both sides have been lamented, it’s perhaps Rangers who emerge from this with most credit, albeit with clear room for improvement and several questions remaining Here’s how we rated the Rangers players against Celtic.

Jack Butland - 5/10

Inspirational midweek but almost cost his side early doors. Lack of communication at times, particularly with Djiga, created unforced errors but overall was fine.

James Tavernier - 7/10

Replaced Max Aarons. Good cross for the goal that wasn’t but showed leadership and an improvement on man he came into team for. Sometimes, you don’t know what you have got, until it’s gone.

John Souttar - 6/10

Showed bravery to score header and unfortunate to have gone a fraction early with the header. No nonsense stuff otherwise.

Nasser Djiga - 4/10

Lapse of concentration becoming a real issue and nearly costly again, with Wolves loanee wanting far more time on the ball than this game affords. Looked unconvincing and decent performances of those around him was a saving grace.

Jayden Meghoma - 7/10

Trusted despite a rough midweek performance. Repaid that by using his pace to pretty much shut Nygren out the game. Needed this.

Connor Barron - 7/10

A big show of faith from Martin to give him his first league start here. In a game of little quality, his all action qualities were keen. A shame to see him go off after holding hamstring as did impress, but looked ok in terms of an injury concern.

Mohamed Diomande - 6/10

One of the more experienced Old Firm campaigners in a revamped team. Plenty of battling but that final touch lacking.

Thelo Aasgard - 5/10

Played as a number 10. A few nice touches but overall a bit quiet. Looked more comfy in natural position.

Djeidi Gassama - 5/10

Good battle versus Kieran Tierney. In a game wavering in quality he wasn’t able to show many of the flashes he has to date and didn’t look as menacing on the right.

Bojan Miovski - 6/10

Clear from get-go the running power he’ll bring to Rangers. For being thrown in at deep end he handled occasion well and looks a good bet for being their leading

Mikey Moore - 5/10

Tottenham loanee thrust into big occasion. Showed some pace but struggled to get down the sides of Celtic much.

Cyriel Dessers - 3/10

Replaced Miovski. Amid the rumours, was this his last Ibrox outing? Not much of not in time on park

Subbed into game but barely touched the ball.

Consistently linked with exit in last week but got chance to make a difference here. Impact minimal.

Replaced Barron but too late to make a difference.