An Everton star could be heading to Rangers over the next 48 hours.

David Moyes has already provided his verdict on an Everton star linked with Rangers - but it’s already taken a twist.

The Light Blues have an Old Firm with Celtic to contend with on Sunday but much of their attention behind the scenes will be on last-gasp transfer business. Rangers have made 11 signings this summer under new sporting director Kevin Thelwell and head coach Russell Martin, who is already under pressure amid a criticised style of play bringing three wins from 10.

One star they have been linked with is Youssef Chermiti, who is on the fringes at Everton, having signed for £11m when Thelwell was in as sporting director at the Toffees. Ahead of the weekend’s win against Wolves, boss David Moyes was asked about the Portuguese star’s future, having played 24 times without a goal in Merseyside.

Youssef Chermiti to Rangers latest

He simply replied that “Youssef has a good chance of going on loan, he will probably go out on loan," and that has been backed up by recent updates. The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath said on X: “Rangers are in the final stages of completing a deal for Portuguese striker Youssef Chermiti from Everton. Deal is virtually agreed.”

There is an £10m twist though from Moyes’ initial verdict. The Times’ Paul Joyce has claimed that it will instead be a permanent deal in a major financial move by the Premiership side that could reach eight figures. The club’s record transfer move is Tore Andre Flo at £12m but it would comfortably exceed the second most-expensive, Ryan Kent’s £7m switch from Liverpool. He tweeted: “Everton and Glasgow Rangers progressing in talks on a permanent deal for Youssef Chermiti. Deal could be worth up to £10m.”

Meanwhile, the club made Girona’s Bojan Miovski their latest signing ahead of the Old Firm, a year on from his exit from rivals Aberdeen. The forward has admitted that once the option of Rangers came up, there was only one decision he was going to make over his future, signing a four-year deal.

Bojan Miovski on Rangers transfer

He said to Rangers TV: “I am so happy to be here, I am excited, and I am ready to help the team. I already know the club, I have been in Scotland, so I know about the history behind the club, it means a lot to me to be here, and I am really looking forward to making my own history.

“I have a lot of friends in Scotland, and they all only say good words about Rangers. I am really looking forward to it to be honest, I am ready to play and as I say to help the team. Aberdeen bought me when I was in Hungary, and it was a good step for me. I spent two amazing years there.

“Of course, life moves on, I went to Spain, and it was another experience, it was a different experience and now I am really happy to be here. You grow up step by step, and every step I make in my career is for my family.”