Russell Martin’s side are currently trailing their Belgian opponents 3-0 in their Champions League play-off round first leg

Hundreds of disgruntled Rangers fans have been spotted streaming for the exits at Ibrox after watching their side fall 3-0 behind after just 20 minutes against Club Brugge.

Stunned supporters were left furious after Russell Martin’s side got off to a woeful start in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie at home to the 19-time Belgian champions.

Goals from Roman Vermant, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele have the visitors in cruise control approaching half-time and well on course to reach the money-spinning league phase of the competition already.

And a large amount of shell-shocked Gers fans have seen enough, with many seen walking out of the stadium as the Belgians ran riot during a brutal opening period in Govan.

A chorus of deafening boos could be heard ringing out from the 40,000 strong crowd in attendance throughout the first-half and some fans have been voicing their anger and frustration on social media, with one punter demanding: “Get Martin out tonight.”

Match commentator Jon Champion told viewers on Amazon Prime Video: “there are significant numbers of people heading for the exits”, before TV cameras cut to a number of supporters making their way towards the exits.

And further jeers could be heard when Rangers continued to gift their opponents time and space on the ball as Brugge threatened to heap further misery on the hosts.

The alarming ease with which Rangers have passed up opportunities leaves Martin with a massive half-time team talk as he bids to conjure up some form of comeback.

Social media reaction to Rangers first-half performance

@BennyBoyTips - “Martin should be sacked at Half Time.”

@gdc_cm - “Can’t wait to hear the Europa League anthem for another year running.”

@BlackSoxRedTop - “We could all see this coming.”

@@TengoLoTodo - “Awful defending! And this is an improvement on what Barry Ferguson was doing?”

@TgmFin - “I’m confused... Is this the Rangers vs Club Brugge game, or San Marino vs Club Brugge?”

@waynefawcett - “What worries me is that we are getting worse defensively week by week... They’ve sold their best three players, and we look like we are playing with nine...”