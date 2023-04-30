Register
Rangers player ratings: Holders crash out of Scottish Cup as two players score 3/10 in Celtic defeat

A look at how Rangers’ players performed this afternoon against Celtic at Hampden Park

By Harry Mail, Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Holders Rangers have lost the Scottish Cup semi-final against rivals Celtic at Hampden Park, with Portuguese attacker Jota scoring the only goal of the game for the Hoops.

It was a high tempo first-half and the Ibrox side managed to contain their opponents’ key players like Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota. However, one lapse of concentration was punished just before the interval when the latter pounced to head past goalkeeper Allan McGregor from close range.

Rangers improved in the second-half as they searched for a leveller, with substitute Scott Arfield and James Tavernier both going close to an equaliser.

However, Michael Beale’s side fell short in their bid to avoid a trophy-less season and their campaign is now effectively over, with Celtic one victory away from clinching the Scottish Premiership title and one win away from a domestic treble.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players performed....

UNUSED: Jon McLaughlin (GK), John Souttar, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright.

He made a few saves and couldn’t do anything about Celtic’s winner.

1. Allan McGregor - 6

He made a few saves and couldn’t do anything about Celtic’s winner.

The full-back had a chance in the second-half but didn’t test Joe Hart.

2. James Tavernier - 6

The full-back had a chance in the second-half but didn’t test Joe Hart.

He had a solid match and was a shining light for Rangers in what was a disappointing afternoon in the end.

3. Connor Goldson - 7

He had a solid match and was a shining light for Rangers in what was a disappointing afternoon in the end.

Like Goldson, the centre-back didn’t really put a foot wrong either really.

4. Ben Davies - 6

Like Goldson, the centre-back didn’t really put a foot wrong either really.

