Philippe Clement has been left with plenty to ponder as lethargic Rangers slumped to their latest friendly defeat against Birmingham City in Trevor Francis’ Memorial Match at St Andrew’s.

Exactly one year on from the death of Britain's first ever £1million footballer, both clubs came together to pay their respects to Francis by taking part in a minute’s applause on what was an emotional night. Players wore specially made T-shirts during the warm-up in tribute to the late striker, who starred for both sides during his celebrated career.

The Ibrox club had arrived in the Midlands for their fourth pre-season test having yet to score from open play this summer and not even the backing of a noisy 7,000-strong travelling support could bring about a change in fortunes during a turgid opening 45 minutes.

With one eye on Saturday’s trip to Germany to face Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, Clement rang the changes with the returning James Tavernier making his first start of the summer after shaking off a niggling injury which has prevented him from being involved with the squad to date. A few other youngsters including Cole McKinnon were given a run out.

The match eventually got underway 15 minutes later than planned to allow for more fans to get into the ground safely and despite a bright start from the visitors, they found themselves quickly on the back foot. It took the hosts only 10 minutes to break the deadlock when Koji Miyoshi’s corner from the left was headed on by a Gers player into Tavernier’s path, but the skipper was slow to react and diverted the ball past his own keeper into the net. Rangers looked far from convincing and rather disjointed during the first-half, with Alex Lowry and Rabbi Matondo managing to muster up a couple of chances that failed to seriously test Blues keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. And they soon found themselves two goals behind when Ethan Laird combined with Alfie May before the midfielder’s driven low effort flashed past Liam Kelly at his right-hand side to double Birmingham’s lead after 36 minutes.

The half-time whistle was greeted by some audible boos from the sizable away support, but a raft of changes brought about a much-improved second half performance, with Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers heavily involved in much of the Gers’ attacking play. Both players tested Peacock-Farrell on more than one occasion before the former Aberdeen winger - playing in the No.10 role - reduced the deficit on 68 minutes.

A quick break upfield from full-back Robbie Fraser saw him find Dessers, who took a delightful touch with the outside of his boot over an oncoming defender which landed perfectly for Wright who rifled it past substitute keeper Ryan Allsop.

Birmingham rarely tested Kelly after the interval, with the away side looking the more likely to find a late leveller. The lively Dessers twice attempted to lob the ball over the keeper but to no avail as Rangers shakey pre-season form reached a new low on a night of few positives that set alarm bells ringing.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players against Birmingham City as 19 players utilised.

1 . Liam Kelly - 6/10 Left furious with his teammates after conceding the opening goal from a fairly routine corner. Scrambled across his goal line to push Paik Seung-Ho raking shot, which bounced just in front of him, behind for a corner. No chance of keeping out May's strike. Enjoyed a quieter second half. | SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 4/10 Back from a niggling injury which has kept him out of the club's first three pre-season games. Suspect defending saw the captain divert the ball past his own keeper into the net from a corner for Birmingham's opener. Hooked at half-time. | SNS Group

3 . Leon Balogun - 5/10 Halted a very threatening Birmingham attack and was alert to step forward and clear the danger. Went down injured shortly after the restart but was able to soldier on. | SNS Group