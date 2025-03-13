Here is where the Rangers team that faced Celtic in 2003 are now after the former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham boss’ teasing admission

Jose Mourinho is back in Glasgow for a rare visit to Ibrox - but what did the Rangers team look like last time he was in town when they faced Celtic.

Ahead of the UEFA Cup final versus the Hoops in 2003, the then-Porto boss went incognito for a scouting mission on Martin O’Neill’s men, the Portuguese side winning the final. Mourinho - dubbed the Special One - has gone on to manage the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He is now Fenerbahce manager and faces Barry Ferguson’s Rangers side on Thursday in a Europa League last 16 tie.

It stands at 3-1 to Rangers after leg one. Mourinho revealed to the Scottish Sun pre-match: "My best memory here of Ibrox, you don't know because I was hidden, but was a Rangers/Celtic. I came here for that match. That was good. I don't know (the score)! It was a couple of weeks before I played the final against Celtic. So it was 2003, something like May 2003.

"Nobody knew me at that time, I could come, I could walk. I finished the game and I walked with the crowd. Good times for me!"

That marries up with when Celtic inflicted a 2-1 defeat upon Rangers a couple weeks before the UEFA Cup final. So what did the Ibrox side look like and where are they now? Let’s take a look, as per the BBC teamline.

GK - Stefan Klos

A legend of the club, stepped into big gloves Andy Goram had been filling and stayed for almost a decade before moving on. Since settled in Switzerland and only other club he featured at was Borussia Dortmund

RB - Fernando Ricksen

Had six years at Ibrox and elected into the club’s hall of fame in 2014. He suffered from motor neurone disease and fought against the disease until he died in 2019, aged just 43.

CB - Craig Moore

Australian had two spells at Rangers where he served with distinction. Now an agent and a pundit.

CB - Lorenzo Amoruso

Made his name in the UK in blue over six years. Subject of bold claims from former teammate Marco Negri in the years after his exit. He wrote in his Autobiography, in an excerpt shared with the Daily Record: “Amoruso made me sick, however, with a sneaky backstab after I had stupidly poured my heart out to him again, this time about my unhappiness at being out of the picture at Rangers.

“Why did I trust him? I guess it’s impossible to keep all your feelings locked inside and I was having similar conversations with Rino, Sergio and other friends. The difference is they weren’t running behind my back to tell tales to the manager or chairman.”

LB - Arthur Numan

A catalogue of legends this. Another hero who was at the club for six years before the end of his career. Works as a scout for Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar on a part-time basis.

RM - Claudio Caniggia

Former Argentine international arrived to much fanfare at Dundee and spent two years at Ibrox. Last spotted getting married in Tulum, Mexico.

CM - Barry Ferguson

Legendary midfielder is now the caretaker boss. Had been a club ambassador and pundit on Rangers in the media beforehand alongside management in the lower leagues.

CM - Bert Konterman

Dutch defender utilised in the engine room on this day. Had roles in the Dutch national team set up at youth level and was last caretaker at PEC Zwolle

LM - Peter Lovenkrands

Spent six years in blue before featuring for teams such as Newcastle United and Birmingham City. Last spotted being assistant manager at Aalborg.

ST - Ronald De Boer

Dutch Champions League winner was a star attraction in this team. Has been Ajax A1 assistant manager.

ST - Michael Mols

Dutchman’s one spell outside of his native Netherlands came at Rangers. Bravely battled a brain tumour recently.

Mikel Arteta, Neil McCann, Steven Thompson, Allan McGregor (not used), Maurice Ross (not used)