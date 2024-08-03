Rangers dropped two points on the opening day of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season after being held to an entertaining goalless draw by Hearts in front of a packed Tynecastle.

A new campaign often brings fresh optimism and a renewed sense of belief, but this was a hugerly concerning performance from Philippe Clement’s new-look side in the capital, looking second best for large spells of the contest against a well-drilled Jambos outfit.

Returning to the scene of their six-goal thriller on the final day of last season, the Ibrox side were on the backfoot from the outset. The opening 45 minutes was dominated by the men in maroon with Jack Butland by far the busier of the two goalkeepers. He made important saves from Hearts’ skipper Lawrence Shankland and debutant James Penrice inside the opening 15 minutes, while the visitors struggled to conjure up much in the way of an attacking threat.

Frontman Cyriel Dessers wasted three good chances to notch an opening-day hat-trick, with the best of the Nigerian’s opportunities coming in the second half when his close-range header bounced off the woodwork.

The Gers were forced into some last-ditch defending inside the final 10 minutes, with a series of set-piece chances falling the way of Steven Naismith’s side. Substitute Blair Spittal almost broke the deadlock late on when Butland got himself in a tangle with veteran defender Leon Balogun, but his effort was deflected away to safety.

Clement’s men remain a work in progress on this evidence after a summer of turmoil both on and off the pitch. In the end, the Belgian boss will be happier to settle for a share of the spoils, a result which extend the Gers unbeaten run against the Gorgie outfit to 16 meetings.

However, the early setback hands reigning champions Celtic an immediate chance to end the opening weekend ahead of their rivals when they take on Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players against Hearts at Tynecastle.

1 . Jack Butland - 8/10 Tested within the opening minutes from Shankland's half-volley and had to be alert at his near post to produce an excellent save from Penrice after eight mins. Down smartly at his front post to save Shankland's angled drive with 20 mins left. Got into a tangle with Balogun that almost led to Hearts' breaking the deadlock. An assured display on a busy afternoon. | SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 4/10 Doubts remain over his future at the club. Didn't offer much threat going forward. Caught out of position on a couple of occasions. Swung in two dangerous corners early in the second half, the second of which was flicked just over the top by Shankland. Came very close to slicing an attempt clearance into his own net in the closing stages. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

3 . John Souttar - 3/10 Didn't look comfortable at all. Booed by the home fans every time he touched the ball. Positionally all over the place at times during the first-half and misread a couple of long balls. Strong defending to deny Vargas a clear route through on goal after 70 mins, but a poor day at the office overall. | SNS Group