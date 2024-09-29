Rangers player ratings vs Hibs: One man shines in 9/10 performance in narrow win

Rangers won 1-0 at home to Hibs with Tom Lawrence on the scoresheet. The attacker’s first-half goal was enough for the hosts to pick up all three points.

Philippe Clement’s side had 69% possession in the game and had 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target. They weren’t able to add to their lead in the second-half but managed to pick up all three points which was the main thing.

The Gers remain 3rd in the table behind Celtic and Aberdeen and have 13 points on the board after their first six games. Here is a look at their player ratings...

1 . GK: Jack Butland 9/10 | Getty Images

2 . RB: James Tavernier 8/10 | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

3 . CB: Robin Propper 7/10 | Getty Images