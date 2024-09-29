Dundee player Mo Sylla collapsed at half time during yesterday's Scottish Premiership match with Aberdeen at Dens Park (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Dundee player Mo Sylla collapsed at half time during yesterday's Scottish Premiership match with Aberdeen at Dens Park.

Dundee FC have released a statement to supporters on the condition of midfielder Mo Sylla who collapsed in the changing rooms at half time during yesterday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

The visitors ran out 2-1 winners at Dens Park with Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen on the scoresheet while Simon Murray scored from the penalty spot. The hosts applied all the pressure in the second half but couldn’t find an equaliser as the Dons’ winning start to the season extended to 12 wins in all competitions.

Former Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United midfielder Sylla did not return for the second half and was replaced by Josh Mulligan with the club later confirming what had happened. The 30-year old was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital and it has been confirmed that he is now in a stable condition although no details on the cause of the incident have been released.

A statement released by Dundee FC this morning said: “The club would like to provide a short update on the condition of Mo Sylla after Mo took unwell yesterday in the Dundee dressing room at half-time. Mo was quickly attended to by the club’s medical team and paramedics.

“He was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department and by this point was responsive and talking to those around him. After an initial assessment, he was admitted for further investigations and currently remains in Ninewells Hospital. The club will provide a further update in due course.”

Sylla signed for Dundee last summer having spent his entire playing career in the lower leagues of English football and in his native France. The Parisian has played for Oldham Athletic, Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United in England and for Entente Sannois Saint-Gratien and Stade Lavallois in France.

He has been an important part of Tony Docherty’s side this season, featuring in every single competitive match this season for a total of 12 appearances. Last season he managed just 25 appearances in all competitions for the Dark Blues who currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership table with just one victory from their opening six matches.