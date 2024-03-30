Rangers returned to the Scottish Premiership summit for at least 24 hours after they battled past top-six hopefuls Hibs 3-1 in front of a capacity crowd at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement's side edged a frenetic opening 45 minutes with captain James Tavernier and the lively Cyriel Dessers netting either side of a Myziane Maolida equaliser for the visitors.

VAR grabbed the headlines once more when the hosts were awarded a continuous first-half penalty when Nectarios Triantis caught John Souttar flush in the face with an elbow. The incident led VAR operator Andrew Dallas to persuade referee David Dickinson to take a second look on the pitchside monitor and a spot-kick was given. Tavernier's effort was saved initially by Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall before Scott Wright reacted quickest to smash home the rebound. However, the controversy didn't end there with Dickinson ruling out the goal for encroachment.

Hibs looked to cause more problems in attack after the break, but it was substitute Rabbi Matondo who settled the game in Rangers favour with a superb curling effort which flew beyond Marshall into the net.

With just two games remaining before the league splits and an Old Firm derby looming next weekend, Clement will hope his side can use this victory as momentum to carry them one step closer to the title. The Belgian was also boosted by the long-awaited return of Abdallah Sima in the closing stages as they moved two points clear of Celtic, who are in action against Livingston on Sunday.

Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players at Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Pretty solid when called upon. Unable to do anything about Maolida's equaliser - Hibs only shot on goal.

2 . James Tavernier - 7/10 A topsy-turvy performance. Missed the chance to fire his team in front after seeing his penalty comfortably saved by Marshall, but made amends moments later by firing home to break the deadlock. Slow to react and failed to track Maolida's run in the build up to Hibs' equaliser. Dragged a shot wide after the break, but involved in plenty of bright moments.

3 . Connor Goldson - 6/10 Dived in as he attempted to block Maolida's effort but left red-faced after missing the ball and the man to prevent the equaliser. Barring that, he stood strong defensively.