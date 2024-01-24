Rangers made light work of a usual tricky away trip to the capital as they ran out 3-0 winners against Hibs at a freezing cold Easter Road.

The Ibrox side had the win all but wrapped up with first-half goals from Ridvan Yilmaz after half an hour, Todd Cantwell on the stroke of half-time but had to thankful for an outstanding second half save from the ever-reliable Jack Butland, who was outstanding throughout when called upon.

Substitute Cyriel Dessers notched his 11th goal of the campaign with his first touch after replacing new recruit Fabio Silva with around 15 minutes to play. The win means Philippe Clement's side move to within five points of leaders Celtic but still with that all important game in hand to come for the Ibrox outfit ahead of the short journey to St Mirren at the weekend.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings: Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Borna Barisic, Leon King, Adam Devine.

1 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Did well on the right both offensive and defensively. Nothing outstanding but typically solid. Photo: SNS

2 . Leon Balogun - 6/10 Like much of the defence, barely troubled as was their dominance over the Hibs attack. Photo: SNS

3 . John Souttar - 6/10 As above. Comfortable and barely troubled. Photo: SNS