Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership for the first time in 2024 as they head to Edinburgh to face Hibs at Easter Road.

The Gers returned to competitive action at the weekend with a 4-1 victory over Dumbarton at the weekend in the Scottish Cup but Belgian boss Philippe Clement will now turn his attention back to league as they look to close the gap to Celtic at the top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for tonight's opponents Hibs, they made hard work of a Scottish Cup victory at the weekend as they sneaked past League Two outfit Forfar, winning 1-0 thanks to a Christian Doidge goal 20 minutes from time. Head coach Nick Montgomery will be looking for an improvement for his side under the Easter Road lights tonight.

Clement will be without the service of midfielder Kieran Dowell who could be missing for up two months while Danilo is a long term absentee. Connor Goldson misses the clash due to suspension after receiving five yellow cards during the campaign, though Dujon Sterling returns to the squad after missing the weekend win over Dumbarton.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this evening's Scottish Premiership clash in the capital...

Hibernian starting XI (4-2-3-1)

David Marshall; Will Fish, Dylan Levitt, Elie Youan, Dylan Vente, Joe Newell (C), Lewis Stevenson, Myziane Maolida, Jordan Obita, Jair Tavares, Kenayo Megwa.

And the bench...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murray Johnson (GK), Jimmy Jeggo, Luke Amos, Emiliano Marcondes, Harry McKirdy, Christian Doidge, Rudi Molotnikov, Jacob Blaney, Rory Whittaker.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Rabbi Matondo, Fabio Silva.

And the bench...