Rangers were on their travels in the Europa League away to Man Utd.

Rangers lost 2-1 against Manchester United in painful fashion during their latest Europa League. battle.

It was a meeting of two giants in British football both falling on hard times in their domestic campaigns. But Europe offers some level of a reprieve and with a top eight spot and qualification to the last 16 via the league phase on the line, this was a key battle.

The Light Blues frustrated their opponents in a goalless first half and Nico Raskin and Ridvan Yilmaz could have had Rangers in front. But Man Utd had their chances too, with Lisandro Martinez stinging Jack Butland’s palms.

A big talking point was a disallowed Matthijs de Ligt headed beyond Butland from a corner, after a Leny Yoro push on Robin Propper. Butland gave up the opener for Rangers, punching a Christian Eriksen corner into his own net.

Problems were piling too with Connor Barron, Leon Balogun and Vaclav Cerny all of injured and it threw the likes of youngsters Findlay Curtis plus Bailey Rice onto huge stages. Then as the game looked lost, Cyriel Dessers pulled off a bump and nudge on Harry Maguire to leather the ball into the bottom corner and sending away fans wild.

Jubilation was short-lived as Bruno Fernandes marched up the league to score a late winner for Man Utd. They now need favours to reach the top eight but still sit comfy in a knockout play-off round spot. Here’s how the Rangers players rated, via WhoScored.

Jack Butland - 6.8/10

Game will be defined by a blooper. Former England keeper Paul Robinson said on 5Live: “Jack Butland has made a real mess of that. As good as he was in the first half he certainly won't want to see that again. He makes the decision to come and punch the ball and he punches it over his own head and into the net.”

James Tavernier - 7.8/10

Captain forced into centre-back amid the injuries. Had to lead a pretty banged-up team by the end.

Robin Propper - 6.5/10

One of the recognisable faces in an otherwise patchwork defence by full-time.

Leon Balogun - 6.8/10

Provided experience but a fitness blow will be of concern.

Jefte - 6.7/10

Solid all night then switched off when it mattered. Tough break.

Nicolas Raskin - 7/10

Brought the know-how and energy in midfield.

Connor Barron - 6.3/10

Another of the injured crew. Midfield looking light for bodies.

Nedim Bajrami - 5.9/10

Looked half-a-yard off it all night. But was fit, which is enough for Clement at this stage with so many injuries.

Ridvan Yilmaz - 6.1/10

Pushed up from defensive role and ended game at right-back. Could have scored.

Hamza Igamane - 7.2/10

Looked right at home in such an arena. Impact limited as injuries took hold.

Vaclav Cerny - 6.1/10

Perhaps most serious of the injuries. Went down off the ball clutching a muscle. Fans will hope it’s not as bad as it looked.

Subs used: Bailey Rice, Ross McCausland, Findlay Curtis, Cyriel Dessers, Zak Lovelace.