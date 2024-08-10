Rangers claimed their first Scottish Premiership victory of the season against a depleted Motherwell side at Hampden Park - with new signing Vaclav Cerny’s stunning strike securing a 2-1 win.
Following the midweek Champions League draw with Dynamo Kyiv in Poland, manager Philippe Clement made two changes to his starting XI with summer recruits Robin Propper and Cerny replacing Leon Balogun and Ross McCausland.
Over 48,000 supporters packed into the national stadium for the Gers’ first match at their temporary home amid ongoing delayed construction work at Ibrox and a sustained spell of early Rangers pressure led to the breakthrough after 13 minutes.. Cyriel Dessers’ second goal in as many games had given the hosts an advantage after Mohamed Diomande headed Ridvan Yilmaz’s cross into the striker’s path. However, the injury-hit Steelmen were back on level terms just five minutes later when debutant Propper turned the ball into his own net after Rangers failed to clear a Steve Seddon corner.
Scott Wright then had a goal disallowed as the home side pushed to restore their lead. And with 24 minutes on the clock, on loan VfL Wolfsburg winger Cerny curled home a fantastic effort beyond Aston Oxborough on his first start for the club.
Rangers had further chances to kill the game with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo. all coming close to adding to the scoreline.
