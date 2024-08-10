Rangers claimed their first Scottish Premiership victory of the season against a depleted Motherwell side at Hampden Park - with new signing Vaclav Cerny’s stunning strike securing a 2-1 win.

Following the midweek Champions League draw with Dynamo Kyiv in Poland, manager Philippe Clement made two changes to his starting XI with summer recruits Robin Propper and Cerny replacing Leon Balogun and Ross McCausland.

Over 48,000 supporters packed into the national stadium for the Gers’ first match at their temporary home amid ongoing delayed construction work at Ibrox and a sustained spell of early Rangers pressure led to the breakthrough after 13 minutes.. Cyriel Dessers’ second goal in as many games had given the hosts an advantage after Mohamed Diomande headed Ridvan Yilmaz’s cross into the striker’s path. However, the injury-hit Steelmen were back on level terms just five minutes later when debutant Propper turned the ball into his own net after Rangers failed to clear a Steve Seddon corner.

Scott Wright then had a goal disallowed as the home side pushed to restore their lead. And with 24 minutes on the clock, on loan VfL Wolfsburg winger Cerny curled home a fantastic effort beyond Aston Oxborough on his first start for the club.

Rangers had further chances to kill the game with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo. all coming close to adding to the scoreline.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players against Motherwell at Hampden Park.

1 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Outlined his importance to the team. Reacted slowly to the deflection off Propper for Motherwell's leveller but produced an exquisite save from Zach Robinson to preserve the one-goal advantage late on. Barked out instructions to his team mates and led by example. | SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Offered plenty in attack, but his usual unconvincing self in defence. Produced a couple of dangerous deliveries and found Cerny with a terrific pass to assist the winger's goal. Went close to hitting the target from a couple of free-kicks. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

3 . John Souttar - 6/10 Hasn't looked himself so far this season. A slightly better performance on this occasion and passed up a chance to score. Didn't make too many glaring mistakes. | SNS Group