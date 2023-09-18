McKinnon was part of the Gers 1963/64 treble-winning side and his Ibrox career was ended by a leg break in Lisbon in 1971.

Tributes have been paid to former Rangers and Scotland player Ronnie McKinnon following his death aged 83.

The defender, who spent 12 years playing for the Ibrox side between 1960 and 1972, was part of Scot Symon’s team which won a historic treble in season 1963/63.

Making his debut for the club as a 20-year-old, McKinnon would make almost 500 first-team appearances and helped the Gers win two league titles, four Scottish Cups and three League Cups and was later inducted in to the Hall of Fame.

In his last game for the Govan out, he broke his leg in a win over Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the Cup Winners’ Cup second round and missed out on the club winning the trophy in Barcelona at the end of that season.

McKinnon also earned 28 international caps and he was part of the 1967 Scotland team who famously defeated newly-crowned world champions England 3-2 at Wembley to win the British Home Championships.

His twin brother Donnie was also a professional footballer who spent 14 years at Partick Thistle.

Rangers shared the news of his passing on Sunday evening and paid their own tribute. A club statement posted on social media read: “Everyone associated with Rangers Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former players, Ronnie McKinnon, at the age of 83.

“The club extends our sympathy to Elizabeth, his widow, and all his family. The family request that their privacy is respected at this sad time. The club will pay further tribute to Mr McKinnon in due course.”

Rangers supporters offered their condolences with one fan commenting: “When you discuss true legends, Ronnie McKinnon is right up there. A commanding centre half, sharp and precise in the tackle and dominant in the air. Had he not had the misfortune to play at the same time as Billy McNeill he would have amassed many more than 28 caps for Scotland.

Another wrote: “Rolls Royce of a player and Rangers Legend. My thoughts and prayers go to Elizabeth and the family”, and a third stated: “Was one of my favourites growing up. Sad to hear and condolences to all his family.”

