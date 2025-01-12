Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers faced off against St Johnstone in their latest Premiership clash.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers won 3-1 against St Johnstone in their latest Premiership match.

Heading into the game with Ultras group The Union Bears planning a mass walkout on the 55th minute, calls from fans for manager Philippe Clement to be sacked and CEO Patrick Stewart backing him, trepidation was high inside Ibrox. Being 18 points off Celtic didn’t help matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So as the protests ensued and a strange atmosphere played out in the stands, Clement’s side got the job done early against Simo Valakari’s men who left themselves exposed at the back. Hamza Igamane, Mohamed Diomande and Vaclav Cerny netted to reduce Jack Sanders’ effort to a consolation.

Here is how the Rangers players rated as per WhoScored.

GK - Liam Kelly (6.3/10)

Goalkeeper in place of Jack Butland once again. Didn’t have a whole lot to do over the 90 minutes of action.

RB - Ridvan Yilmaz (6.9/10)

Playing out of position so props to him for that. Completed over 90% of his passes on a weaker side.

CB - Robin Propper (6./10)

Dutch defender looked to keep the St Johnstone backline at bay. Won 50% of his tackles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB - Clinton Nsiala (6.5/10)

A first taste of Ibrox for the young star brought in from AC Milan last summer.

LB - Jefte (7.6/10)

The highest rated player in the defensive line-up for Rangers.

CM - Nico Raskin (7/10)

Impressed on his return to the line-up after suspension.

CM - Mohamed Diomande (8.7/10)

A goal and assist made him comfortably Rangers’ strongest performer. Dominant.

CAM - Danilo (7.3/10)

An assist for the Brazilian attacker.

RW - Vaclav Cerny (7.8/10)

Another goal for the Czech star.

Continued his strong form of late with another strike

Lowest rated of the attacking quarter. A quieter afternoon for him as per the stats.

Subs used: Cortes, McCausland, King, Dowell, Dessers.